Thunder Rookie Bennett Stirtz Reveals Why His New Role Could Make Him Dangerous in OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder have another intriguing weapon waiting to develop, and rookie Bennett Stirtz is already looking forward to a completely different offensive role.

After spending much of his college career creating opportunities for himself and his teammates, Stirtz now has the chance to benefit from the playmaking of Oklahoma City’s established stars. His comments at Thunder media day revealed why that adjustment could become an important part of his NBA development.

“Super excited. Never got the ability to let others make the game easier for me. So I’m excited to do that. Excited to catch and shoot,” Stirtz said in a media day video shared by Thunder reporter Clemente Almanza. “It’s going to be something different. I am going to have to get used to it but I am willing to do it. It’s exciting.”

It’s a relatively simple statement, but it offers an interesting glimpse into how Stirtz envisions contributing to a championship-caliber roster.

Bennett Stirtz Could Thrive in a Completely Different Thunder Role

Stirtz enters Oklahoma City without the pressure of carrying an offense. Instead, he’ll have opportunities to learn from established players while developing his ability to contribute without dominating the basketball. That could make his transition particularly interesting given the Thunder’s emphasis on ball movement, spacing and unselfish decision-making.

Playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander presents an obvious opportunity. Defenses devote enormous attention to Oklahoma City’s superstar, creating potential openings for teammates who can recognize when to relocate, find space and knock down uncontested shots.

For Stirtz, becoming a dependable catch-and-shoot option could provide a pathway toward earning minutes. He won’t necessarily need to replicate his college responsibilities to make an impact, especially on a roster that already features several capable offensive creators. The Thunder could always use additional three-point shooting and Stirtz is confident he can add to that.

Thunder Have an Intriguing Opportunity With Their Rookie Guard

The most encouraging aspect of Stirtz’s comments might be his willingness to embrace a different role. Young guards accustomed to controlling the offense sometimes face difficult adjustments when they enter the NBA, particularly when joining teams with established stars.

However, Stirtz appears excited about the opportunity to operate without constantly creating his own scoring chances. His ability to shoot, make quick decisions and understand Oklahoma City’s offensive spacing could eventually help him carve out a role.

There are no guarantees that Stirtz will immediately enter Mark Daigneault’s rotation. Oklahoma City has considerable backcourt depth, and the rookie will need to demonstrate that his shooting and defensive abilities translate against NBA competition.

Nevertheless, his early comments suggest he understands what this opportunity requires. Rather than worrying about how much of the offense he’ll control, Stirtz is embracing the chance to make the game easier for everyone around him.

And with the amount of attention Oklahoma City’s stars command, he might discover that scoring has never been easier.