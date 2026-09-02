Kawhi Leonard Avoids Suspension, Forced to Pay $700K: Report

The Toronto Raptors trade to bring back former Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard may be in jeopardy.

Following a lengthy investigation into Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers’ contract extension to Kawhi Leonard, the NBA has slapped the organization with a massive penalty.

An 11-month, league-backed investigation concluded that the Clippers circumvented the NBA salary cap with its alleged facilitation of “no-show” endorsement deals for Leonard, the NBA announced Wednesday, Sept. 2 in a news release.

For their sins, the Clippers are being fined a whopping $30 million and are being stripped of five first-round picks in the 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033 NBA Drafts.

The league is also suspending Ballmer, the team’s owner, from all league activities for one year.

Although Leonard will not be suspended, he will be forced to pay $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits.

The seven-time All-Star released a statement following the NBA’s ruling.

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am. I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle. And regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family.

“I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap.

“For 15 years, my priority has been giving everything to my family, the game, and those I share the court with. As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control. [I’m] closing this chapter and moving forward with a clean slate,” Leonard said in his statement.

Toronto Raptors Have Huge Trade Decision to Make

Kawhi Leonard stating a “return to Toronto” in his statement is noteworthy, as the two-time NBA champion seems to believe that he will still be traded.

In June, the Clippers reportedly agreed to trade Leonard back to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and future Draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Since the Raptors weren’t receiving any forfeited draft capital from the Clippers, it’s possible that the franchise proceeds with the trade as planned.

For the Clippers, who now desperately need draft capital, the incentive to finalize the deal is even stronger.

On July 9, it was announced that the deal was on hold until the end of the NBA’s investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented salary cap rules.

Now that the NBA has dropped the hammer on Steve Ballmer and the Clippers, Leonard could soon be headed back to the Great White North.

According to multiple reports, Leonard intends to sign a contract extension with the Raptors.

The 35-year-old forward is a seven-time All-Star, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.

Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 65 games with LA last season.

During his lone season with Toronto, Leonard led the Raptors to the franchise’s first NBA championship season.