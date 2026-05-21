UPDATE: OKC Thunder Get Concerning Jalen Williams Injury Update After Game 2 Exit

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams’ return from a left hamstring strain was one of the biggest storylines entering the Western Conference finals. Less than 48 hours later, his health is again under the spotlight after an early exit in Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs.

UPDATE: Williams will not return due to left hamstring tightness, according to the Thunder.

Jalen Williams injury update: Thunder star exits Game 2 with hamstring concern

Williams left in the first quarter of Game 2 and did not return, with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reporting that the fourth-year guard was receiving treatment on his left hamstring — the same injury that sidelined him for nearly a month earlier in the postseason.

“Jalen Williams was getting treatment on his left hamstring after exiting,” MacMahon wrote on X. “That’s the hamstring he strained in Game 2 of the first round, causing him to miss six games before coming back for the West finals opener.”

Jalen Williams was getting treatment on his left hamstring after exiting. That’s the hamstring he strained in Game 2 of the first round, causing him to miss six games before coming back for the West finals opener. https://t.co/lAzbnqpr0f — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 21, 2026

Williams played just seven minutes before exiting, finishing with four points on 2-of-4 shooting, along with two steals and one rebound. His status moving forward remains unclear, but the recurrence raises immediate concern for a Thunder team already trying to recover from a Game 1 loss.

Thunder vs Spurs: Williams Delivered Strong Game 1 Return Before Setback

The timing of the injury is particularly notable given how effective Williams looked in his return during Game 1. After missing six consecutive playoff games with the hamstring strain, he logged 37 minutes in Oklahoma City’s 122-115 double-overtime loss.

Williams finished that game with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal, shooting 11-of-25 from the field. Despite the extended absence, he appeared close to full strength and played his highest minutes total since Jan. 7.

Oklahoma City initially managed his workload carefully, as Williams played 30 minutes through regulation before adding seven more across two overtime periods. His performance provided a major boost alongside MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, giving the Thunder optimism about their core entering the series.

Oklahoma City Depth Tested Without Williams

With Williams sidelined again in Game 2, Oklahoma City leaned on its depth to maintain control early. The Thunder built a 62-51 halftime lead, powered by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 15 points and strong bench contributions.

Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso combined for 17 points off the bench, helping stabilize the offense and maintain defensive intensity following Williams’ departure.

Wallace has started for Williams in the second half.

Still, Williams’ absence could significantly impact Oklahoma City’s two-way versatility. Known for his ability to score at all three levels while defending multiple positions, he is a central piece in the Thunder’s rotation, particularly in a matchup against San Antonio’s size and length.

Wembanyama Quiet Early, Castle Steps Up

San Antonio stayed within striking distance behind rookie Stephon Castle, who led the Spurs with 16 first-half points. Victor Wembanyama, coming off a dominant 41-point, 24-rebound performance in Game 1, was held to just seven points on four shot attempts in the opening half, though he contributed five rebounds and three blocks.

The Spurs were again without De’Aaron Fox, who continues to deal with ankle soreness and remains a game-time decision.

Western Conference Finals Outlook: Williams’ Status Looms Large

Now trailing 1-0 entering Game 2, the Thunder are attempting to regain momentum in the series. But Williams’ injury status may ultimately shape Oklahoma City’s ceiling moving forward.

If the hamstring issue forces him to miss additional time, the Thunder will need increased production from their supporting cast while asking Gilgeous-Alexander to carry an even heavier offensive load.

For now, Oklahoma City’s focus remains on Game 2 — but the health of one of its key playmakers has quickly become one of the defining storylines of the Western Conference finals.