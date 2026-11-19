The Oklahoma City Thunder will always have a special connection to Russell Westbrook, and his latest gesture gives fans another reason to appreciate him. With Thanksgiving approaching, Westbrook returned to Jesse Owens Park in South Los Angeles to help distribute meals and groceries. Rain did not stop him from showing up for the community where he grew up.

NBA reporter Joey Linn shared footage of Westbrook participating in the effort and explained why the location mattered. Westbrook was returning to a park where he had already helped give local residents a place to play basketball. This time, he was helping families prepare for the holiday.

Russell Westbrook Returns to Jesse Owens Park

“Three years ago, Russell Westbrook and the Clippers opened a community court at Jesse Owens Park in South LA where he grew up,” Linn wrote. “He’s here today handing out Thanksgiving meals and groceries.”

That information makes the visit worth appreciating. Westbrook had already invested in the neighborhood through basketball, but his involvement continued beyond opening a court. Returning with food and groceries offered a different kind of support for the same community. Doing it in the rain is another level of support.

The footage showed him helping distribute food despite the wet weather. For families picking up meals, that assistance could help ease the expense of putting Thanksgiving dinner together. Having Westbrook there also made the event personal, with a neighborhood success story returning to lend a hand.

Thunder Fans Have Another Reason to Appreciate Westbrook

Oklahoma City fans do not need an introduction to what Westbrook accomplished on the court. His 2017 MVP season and years with the Thunder made him one of the defining players in franchise history. His connection with that fan base has lasted beyond his time in a Thunder uniform.

This moment gives those fans something else to celebrate. Basketball creates plenty of arguments about statistics, efficiency and legacies, especially when Westbrook’s name comes up. A visit like this offers a chance to appreciate what he is doing for people away from the game.

The location ties it all together. Jesse Owens Park connects Westbrook’s childhood, the community court project and this Thanksgiving distribution. It is a reminder that returning to familiar places can mean showing up to meet different needs over time.

For Thunder fans watching the clip, the appeal is easy to understand. A player who gave Oklahoma City so many unforgettable nights was spending time helping families back home. The rain kept falling, and Westbrook kept helping.