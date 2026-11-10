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Thunder’s Nique Clifford Shares Personal Story Behind Russell Westbrook Tribute

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Russell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center on November 07, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Nique Clifford knows what Russell Westbrook means to the fan base he is joining. He also knows what it is like to share a locker room with him. Now, Clifford is bringing a reminder of their time together to Oklahoma City.

During an interview with Thunder reporter Nick Gallo, Clifford said Westbrook was one of the reasons he chose No. 18. The veteran wore that number with the Sacramento Kings, where they were teammates last season. For Thunder fans getting to know Clifford, it is a personal detail worth appreciating.

Nique Clifford’s Basketball Influences Started at Home

Asked about his basketball inspirations, Clifford started with his family. He credited his father, mother and grandmother before turning to the NBA players he admired. His answer connected the people who introduced him to basketball with the stars who helped him fall in love with it.

“My pops, definitely my dad. He first and foremost used to play basketball. My whole family is big into basketball, my mom and grandma,” Clifford said. “They were the first ones that put the ball in my hands. Then also Kobe Bryant, he was one of my idols. Growing up watching him play. And actually Russ, former OKC legend. My former teammate last year. He was also one of my inspirations playing basketball.”

Players can spend years trying to reach the league without ever getting to play alongside a childhood favorite. That is a pretty good way to explain why a jersey number matters. Clifford had watched Westbrook from a distance, then spent a season working alongside him. Wearing No. 18 gives him a way to acknowledge both experiences as he begins another chapter of his career. It also sounds like a Rocky NBA re-make. At least to some degree.

Russell Westbrook Tribute Has a Personal Connection

Oklahoma City acquired Clifford from Sacramento on Nov. 8. A trade brings plenty of questions about minutes, fit and what a player can contribute. His conversation with Gallo gave fans a chance to learn something about him beyond those basketball questions.

Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Nique Clifford #10 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball against Brook Lopez #11 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Intuit Dome on October 21, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The number itself makes the tribute interesting. Thunder fans will always associate Westbrook with No. 0, but Clifford chose the number from the season they spent together. It reflects his own experience with Westbrook, which makes the gesture feel more personal.

Clifford’s comments also offer a reminder of how an established player’s influence can follow a younger teammate to another team. Westbrook helped inspire Clifford to play basketball, and the two eventually shared the same uniform. Now, that connection will remain part of Clifford’s uniform in Oklahoma City.

Clifford will have to give Thunder fans reasons to cheer through his play. His introduction gives them something to appreciate as he gets started. Fans admiring Westbrook can find something familiar in the way Clifford talks about him. Now, Thunder fans will hope to witness Clifford play with the effort Westbrook did night in and night out.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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