Thunder’s Nique Clifford Shares Personal Story Behind Russell Westbrook Tribute

The Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Nique Clifford knows what Russell Westbrook means to the fan base he is joining. He also knows what it is like to share a locker room with him. Now, Clifford is bringing a reminder of their time together to Oklahoma City.

During an interview with Thunder reporter Nick Gallo, Clifford said Westbrook was one of the reasons he chose No. 18. The veteran wore that number with the Sacramento Kings, where they were teammates last season. For Thunder fans getting to know Clifford, it is a personal detail worth appreciating.

Nique Clifford’s Basketball Influences Started at Home

Asked about his basketball inspirations, Clifford started with his family. He credited his father, mother and grandmother before turning to the NBA players he admired. His answer connected the people who introduced him to basketball with the stars who helped him fall in love with it.

“My pops, definitely my dad. He first and foremost used to play basketball. My whole family is big into basketball, my mom and grandma,” Clifford said. “They were the first ones that put the ball in my hands. Then also Kobe Bryant, he was one of my idols. Growing up watching him play. And actually Russ, former OKC legend. My former teammate last year. He was also one of my inspirations playing basketball.”

Players can spend years trying to reach the league without ever getting to play alongside a childhood favorite. That is a pretty good way to explain why a jersey number matters. Clifford had watched Westbrook from a distance, then spent a season working alongside him. Wearing No. 18 gives him a way to acknowledge both experiences as he begins another chapter of his career. It also sounds like a Rocky NBA re-make. At least to some degree.

Russell Westbrook Tribute Has a Personal Connection

Oklahoma City acquired Clifford from Sacramento on Nov. 8. A trade brings plenty of questions about minutes, fit and what a player can contribute. His conversation with Gallo gave fans a chance to learn something about him beyond those basketball questions.

The number itself makes the tribute interesting. Thunder fans will always associate Westbrook with No. 0, but Clifford chose the number from the season they spent together. It reflects his own experience with Westbrook, which makes the gesture feel more personal.

Clifford’s comments also offer a reminder of how an established player’s influence can follow a younger teammate to another team. Westbrook helped inspire Clifford to play basketball, and the two eventually shared the same uniform. Now, that connection will remain part of Clifford’s uniform in Oklahoma City.

Clifford will have to give Thunder fans reasons to cheer through his play. His introduction gives them something to appreciate as he gets started. Fans admiring Westbrook can find something familiar in the way Clifford talks about him. Now, Thunder fans will hope to witness Clifford play with the effort Westbrook did night in and night out.