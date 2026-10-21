Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Reveals Major Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Change After Spurs Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened their 2026-27 NBA season with an impressive 116-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, but head coach Mark Daigneault revealed something arguably more interesting than the final score.

Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points, providing another reminder of why he remains among basketball’s most dangerous offensive players. However, Oklahoma City apparently spent the preseason experimenting with ways to make its superstar even more difficult to defend.

Speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s victory, Daigneault explained that the Thunder have been deliberately adjusting where Gilgeous-Alexander operates offensively, potentially introducing another wrinkle to an already dangerous attack.

Mark Daigneault Reveals Intriguing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Adjustment

“I thought he was really good,” Daigneault said. “It’s his poise and ability to answer the call that allows you to come on the road and answer the call like that.”

The Thunder coach praised Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership before revealing an intriguing detail about Oklahoma City’s offensive preparation.

“He sets a great tone for us, as he always has,” Daigneault continued. “We were able to evolve a little bit as this team evolves. We got him in some different spots tonight, which we have been emphasizing in the preseason. That looked good. I thought he played, obviously, a brilliant game.”

That admission deserves attention beyond Tuesday’s victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander has already established himself as an elite scorer, particularly because of his ability to attack defenders, create separation and consistently manufacture quality opportunities.

But even the NBA’s best offensive players can become predictable when opposing defenses grow familiar with their preferred locations and tendencies.

That’s where Daigneault’s comments become particularly interesting.

Oklahoma City Thunder Could Unlock Another Offensive Dimension

Rather than simply asking Gilgeous-Alexander to produce more points, Oklahoma City appears interested in creating different opportunities for him within its evolving offense.

Getting the superstar into unfamiliar spots could force defenders to adjust their positioning, potentially creating additional scoring opportunities for both Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates.

It’s an intriguing development for a Thunder roster already featuring talented offensive weapons such as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Of course, Daigneault didn’t specify every adjustment Oklahoma City emphasized during the preseason, making it premature to declare that the Thunder have completely redesigned their offense.

Nevertheless, his comments suggest the coaching staff isn’t satisfied with maintaining the same approach simply because it previously produced success. That mentality could become increasingly important as opposing teams continue searching for answers against Gilgeous-Alexander.

Tuesday’s performance offered an encouraging early indication that Oklahoma City’s experimentation could pay off. The Thunder already possess one of basketball’s most challenging offensive weapons. Now, Daigneault appears determined to make defending him even more complicated.