Thunder Get More Good News Before Game 7 vs Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4.5-point favorites to win Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs and advance to their second straight NBA Finals. But that’s not the only piece of good news for the Thunder ahead of the do-or-die contest against Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs.

Historically, the Spurs are 0-5 on the road in Game 7s, meaning the Thunder have an excellent chance of holding fort at home on Saturday.

Thunder Are Battle-Tested in Game 7s

Also worth highlighting is that the Thunder are historically 8-5 in Game 7s (including their stint as the Seattle SuperSonics). Notably, they won two Game 7s en route to the championship last year — versus the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals and against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

OKC’s sole Game 7 loss in the Mark Daigneault era came in the Orlando Bubble in 2020 when they lost the higher-seeded Houston Rockets in the first round. However, that loss came long before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the best player in the NBA.

Unlike the Oklahoma City Thunder, the current iteration of the Spurs has never played a Game 7. The franchise last played a Game 7 in the first round against the Nuggets in 2019, when most of the current Spurs players were not even in the league.

Spurs Have to Make History

The Spurs would have to achieve something that past teams led by George Gervin, David Robinson and Tim Duncan could not — win a Game 7 on the road.

Here’s a recap of the five times the San Antonio Spurs lost a Game 7 on the road:

Although the odds are stacked heavily against them, the Spurs are not lacking in confidence. After their Game 6 win on Thursday, Stephon Castle declared that the Spurs are “a better team” than the Thunder and believes they can win Game 7.

“As a group, we all want this,” Castle said after the Game 6 win, via The Oklahoman.

“It’s right there in front of us. We feel like collectively that we’re better than this team and we didn’t want to let our fans down on our home court either.

“So coming out here with a chance to go back to OKC and play a Game 7 I feel like is all the motivation we need.”

Thunder vs Spurs Game 7 tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The winner will advance to the NBA Finals to face the New York Knicks starting Wednesday.