Thunder GM’s True Feelings On Chet Holmgren Revealed After Terrible Playoffs

Chet Holmgren had a disappointing showing in this year’s NBA Playoffs for the OKC Thunder, as he failed to impose his will against opposing teams, especially in their seven-game Western Conference Finals clash against the San Antonio Spurs.

Holmgren’s inability to be a reliable offensive threat derailed the Thunder’s chances, ultimately resulting in OKC’s loss that ended their bid to win back-to-back NBA championships.

After the playoffs, many have put Holmgren on the trading block, with many predicting him to be a possible centerpiece in a trade for an established star such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, Thunder general manager Sam Presti quashed those speculations on Monday. Presti affirmed the team’s belief in Holmgren, saying that his impact on both ends of the floor remained a valuable asset for the squad. Additionally, the team remained confident in Holmgren’s ability to bounce back from adversities.

“Chet’s one of our guys. He’s been so impactful, he drives winning on so many different levels for us,” Presti said. “He didn’t have a great series. As I was saying, if you go back and look at some of the greatest players, they all have these moments where they run into defeat and struggle.”

Chet Holmgren Underwhelms in the NBA Playoffs for the Thunder

Holmgren averaged 10.7 points, on a little over seven attempts per game, along with 7.1 rebounds per game in the Spurs series, where he was matched up against Victor Wembanyama. Wemby thrashed Holmgren on every level during the series.

It was especially apparent in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, where he only attempted two shots and had only four points. Those two shots came in the first five minutes of the game.

For Presti, Holmgren is ripe for a massive leap next season, considering how he performed in this year’s playoffs. He is looking forward to seeing Holmgren improve different aspects of his game to raise the ceiling of the Thunder.

“He’s an underdog. We’ve seen that everywhere. He’s been questioned every time,” Presti said. “That’s why he fits here so well. This is a guy that is intrinsically motivated. He doesn’t need things on the internet to drive his improvement.”

Holmgren will only be entering his fourth season next year. While there had been holes in his offensive game, Holmgren remains a solid defensive anchor with his paint protection for the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren’s $240 Million Deal Kicks In Next Year

Chet Holmgren will be getting big bucks next season as his rookie max extension will be kicking in next season.

Holmgren will earn $41 million next season and it would only balloon in the coming seasons. That is why his improvement would be crucial in the Thunder’s chances for the foreseeable future, as he will eat up a significant amount of the team’s cap space.

It will coincide with Jalen Williams’ contract, which would put the Thunder in a precarious position in terms of cap flexibility. Williams’ health remains a concern after straining both his hamstrings this year.

For now, the Thunder, led by Sam Presti, has a lot of decisions to make for its roster for next season as they look to bounce back to the top of the NBA once more.