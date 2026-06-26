‘Wemby Stopper’ Makes Unexpected Admission About OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder drafted 7-foot-3 Aday Mara as the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Many around the league believed the pick-up was intended to fill their frontcourt weakness that came to the surface during their seven-game Western Conference Finals loss to the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs.

With his frame and rim protection, Mara has been tagged as the “Wemby Stopper” as many expect the Thunder and Spurs to continue battling in the next few years.

But Mara, on his introductory press conference, admitted a surprising tidbit about his draft process. According to him, he did not work out with the Thunder and was only interviewed once by the team.

“I just did an interview at the Draft Combine, and I think it went really, really well. That’s why it was surprising,” Mara said via Justin Martinez. “My agents were telling me sometimes you do workouts and then you get drafted by a team you haven’t done anything with, so that’s what happened.”

Typically, players are invited to work out with a team days before the draft to examine their fit in their squad. Mara seemed to be an outlier in the Thunder’s mind.

Nevertheless, Mara, who is a native of Spain, is happy with his first few days in OKC.

“But just these couple of days that I’ve been here have been great. I’ve been getting to know everyone and talking with everyone. Everyone is great, so I’m happy,” he said.

Aday Mara Seen To Be A Valuable Piece For OKC

Mara was projected to go late in the top 10 but fell to No. 12 with the Thunder. According to multiple pre-draft reports, the Thunder tried to move up in the top 10 but could not perform a deal.

Despite the failed attempt, the Thunder still got a valuable pick in Mara, who showed impressive rim protection and playmaking as a big man during college.

Mara adds to the Thunder’s formidable frontline led by Chet Holmgren, an All-NBA Third Team member last season, Isaiah Hartenstein, who has a team option coming up, and Jaylin Williams.

The team will also see the NBA debut of center Thomas Sorber, who was the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, next season.

Aday Mara Explains Why He Fits With The Thunder

Aday Mara believes he is a great fit with the Thunder and OKC’s culture. He explained that during his introductory press conference.

“Being here really fits with the way I am. Last year, I was going with a couple of teammates to go fishing, for example,” Mara said. “I know there are a couple of lakes here, so hopefully I can do the same here and just go fishing. I like to play golf, and I’ve seen there are a lot of golf courses here. I like outside activities, so I was asking for the weather, and they said it was good.”

“I think it’s going to be a really good fit, like, the city for me. I’m very excited to get set, get a house and start doing all of those things.”

Mara is expected to start his NBA career with the Summer League next month. He is seen as a major boost for the Thunder next season.

In the meantime, the Thunder still have numerous offseason decisions that need to be made in the coming week.