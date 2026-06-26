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‘Wemby Stopper’ Makes Unexpected Admission About OKC Thunder

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aday Mara speaks to the media after he is drafted twelfth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder drafted 7-foot-3 Aday Mara as the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Many around the league believed the pick-up was intended to fill their frontcourt weakness that came to the surface during their seven-game Western Conference Finals loss to the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs.

With his frame and rim protection, Mara has been tagged as the “Wemby Stopper” as many expect the Thunder and Spurs to continue battling in the next few years. 

But Mara, on his introductory press conference, admitted a surprising tidbit about his draft process. According to him, he did not work out with the Thunder and was only interviewed once by the team. 

“I just did an interview at the Draft Combine, and I think it went really, really well. That’s why it was surprising,” Mara said via Justin Martinez. “My agents were telling me sometimes you do workouts and then you get drafted by a team you haven’t done anything with, so that’s what happened.”

Typically, players are invited to work out with a team days before the draft to examine their fit in their squad. Mara seemed to be an outlier in the Thunder’s mind.

Nevertheless, Mara, who is a native of Spain, is happy with his first few days in OKC. 

“But just these couple of days that I’ve been here have been great. I’ve been getting to know everyone and talking with everyone. Everyone is great, so I’m happy,” he said. 

Aday Mara Seen To Be A Valuable Piece For OKC

Michigan v Arizona

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Aday Mara #15 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Mara was projected to go late in the top 10 but fell to No. 12 with the Thunder. According to multiple pre-draft reports, the Thunder tried to move up in the top 10 but could not perform a deal. 

Despite the failed attempt, the Thunder still got a valuable pick in Mara, who showed impressive rim protection and playmaking as a big man during college. 

Mara adds to the Thunder’s formidable frontline led by Chet Holmgren, an All-NBA Third Team member last season, Isaiah Hartenstein, who has a team option coming up, and Jaylin Williams.

The team will also see the NBA debut of center Thomas Sorber, who was the 15th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, next season. 

Aday Mara Explains Why He Fits With The Thunder

2026 NBA Draft - Round One

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with Aday Mara after he is drafted twelfth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Aday Mara believes he is a great fit with the Thunder and OKC’s culture. He explained that during his introductory press conference. 

“Being here really fits with the way I am. Last year, I was going with a couple of teammates to go fishing, for example,” Mara said. “I know there are a couple of lakes here, so hopefully I can do the same here and just go fishing. I like to play golf, and I’ve seen there are a lot of golf courses here. I like outside activities, so I was asking for the weather, and they said it was good.” 

“I think it’s going to be a really good fit, like, the city for me. I’m very excited to get set, get a house and start doing all of those things.”

Mara is expected to start his NBA career with the Summer League next month. He is seen as a major boost for the Thunder next season. 

In the meantime, the Thunder still have numerous offseason decisions that need to be made in the coming week. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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‘Wemby Stopper’ Makes Unexpected Admission About OKC Thunder

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