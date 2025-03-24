Dwight Howard Inducted Into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

Dwight Howard has been officially inducted into the Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame on March 24th.

Howard, who played the first eight years of his career in Orlando, was inducted today in a ceremony to commemorate the great center. While not officially retired from the NBA, Howard accepted the honor from his team with an emotional speech:

“This is my home. It will always and forever be my home. You guys will always be my family. I love you guys forever. Thank you again for this moment, thank you for allowing me to be a part of Orlando Magic history and that No. 12.”

Howard played for the Magic from 2004-12, and his time in the team can’t be overstated. Howard played the best basketball in his career for Orlando, where he would lead the franchise to their second NBA Finals appearance in 2009. In his time, he averaged 18.4 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks for the Eastern Conference powerhouse, where he would earn three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards and would finish as the runner up for NBA Most Valuable Player in 2011.

Howard is Orlando’s all time leader in points, rebounds, and blocks. His time in Orlando made the team and himself into a household name and was quickly named the best center in the NBA. After departing from the team, Howard would win an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dwight Howard has been officially inducted into the Orlando Magic’s Hall of Fame, and there are few players who deserve the honor more than he.