Orlando Magic Named Good Fit for Three-Time NBA All-Star in Free Agency

The Orlando Magic could have an opportunity to add an additional scoring threat to the roster before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Orlando was recently listed as a good fit for a three-time All-Star in free agency.

Orlando Magic Named ‘Best Fit’ for Bradley Beal in NBA Free Agency

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed the Magic as a good fit for Bradley Beal in free agency. Beal is still seeking a new NBA home after spending the ’25-26 season as a member of the Clippers, though he was limited to just six games of action due to a hip injury.

In his prime, Beal was one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers as he finished second in points per game in the league on two separate occasions. At 33 years old, Beal is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he could still be a productive player for a team looking to add some scoring punch.

“Left hip surgery sidelined Bradley Beal for all but six games last season. Entering his age-33 campaign, having racked up an average of 42 absences a year over the past half-decade, he might be washed. On the flip side, what if he’s just well-rested?” Favale wrote.