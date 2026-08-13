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Orlando Magic Named Good Fit for Three-Time NBA All-Star in Free Agency

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Bradley Beal #0 of the LA Clippers reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Intuit Dome on November 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic could have an opportunity to add an additional scoring threat to the roster before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Orlando was recently listed as a good fit for a three-time All-Star in free agency.

Orlando Magic Named ‘Best Fit’ for Bradley Beal in NBA Free Agency

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 06: Bradley Beal #0 of the LA Clippers reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 115-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed the Magic as a good fit for Bradley Beal in free agency. Beal is still seeking a new NBA home after spending the ’25-26 season as a member of the Clippers, though he was limited to just six games of action due to a hip injury.

In his prime, Beal was one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers as he finished second in points per game in the league on two separate occasions. At 33 years old, Beal is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he could still be a productive player for a team looking to add some scoring punch.

“Left hip surgery sidelined Bradley Beal for all but six games last season. Entering his age-33 campaign, having racked up an average of 42 absences a year over the past half-decade, he might be washed. On the flip side, what if he’s just well-rested?” Favale wrote.

“Failing that, while Beal’s on-ball pizzazz may be fading, outside shooting can endure. His past three seasons ranged between forgettable and regrettable, yet he still buried over 40 percent of his triples over that stretch.”

Other teams listed by Favale as a potentially good fit for Beal are the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.

How Much Does Bradley Beal Have Left in the Tank?

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 08: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game at PHX Arena on April 08, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Considering the fact that he played just six games with the Clippers last season, it’s tough to tell how much gas Beal still has left in the tank based on that. The previous season he averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game for the Phoenix Suns. Can he get back to that level of production?

Wherever Beal ends up, he’s not going to be a focal point of an offense like he used to be, but his ability to space the floor (he’s a career 37 percent shooter from long range) could still be a valuable skill, especially for a team looking to create space around a high-usage star.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Orlando Magic Named Good Fit for Three-Time NBA All-Star in Free Agency

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