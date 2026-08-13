Orlando Magic Named Good Fit for Three-Time NBA All-Star in Free Agency

The Orlando Magic could have an opportunity to add an additional scoring threat to the roster before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.
Orlando was recently listed as a good fit for a three-time All-Star in free agency.
Orlando Magic Named ‘Best Fit’ for Bradley Beal in NBA Free Agency
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed the Magic as a good fit for Bradley Beal in free agency. Beal is still seeking a new NBA home after spending the ’25-26 season as a member of the Clippers, though he was limited to just six games of action due to a hip injury.
In his prime, Beal was one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers as he finished second in points per game in the league on two separate occasions. At 33 years old, Beal is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he could still be a productive player for a team looking to add some scoring punch.
“Left hip surgery sidelined Bradley Beal for all but six games last season. Entering his age-33 campaign, having racked up an average of 42 absences a year over the past half-decade, he might be washed. On the flip side, what if he’s just well-rested?” Favale wrote.
“Failing that, while Beal’s on-ball pizzazz may be fading, outside shooting can endure. His past three seasons ranged between forgettable and regrettable, yet he still buried over 40 percent of his triples over that stretch.”
Other teams listed by Favale as a potentially good fit for Beal are the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.
How Much Does Bradley Beal Have Left in the Tank?
Considering the fact that he played just six games with the Clippers last season, it’s tough to tell how much gas Beal still has left in the tank based on that. The previous season he averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game for the Phoenix Suns. Can he get back to that level of production?
Wherever Beal ends up, he’s not going to be a focal point of an offense like he used to be, but his ability to space the floor (he’s a career 37 percent shooter from long range) could still be a valuable skill, especially for a team looking to create space around a high-usage star.
Orlando Magic Named Good Fit for Three-Time NBA All-Star in Free Agency