76ers Get Bad News After LeBron James Admits Who’s ‘Pulling the Weight’ in Free Agency Decision

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ pursuit of LeBron James may have encountered an obstacle that has nothing to do with basketball.

During CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan event Thursday, James revealed that family is playing a major role in his impending free-agency decision, particularly his youngest daughter, Zhuri.

Those comments led veteran Andscape’s Marc J. Spears to conclude that geography could ultimately favor the Golden State Warriors over the rest of the field — including Philadelphia.

LeBron Says Family Is ‘A Big Thing’

Speaking with Rich Kleiman, James explained that while Bronny James is beginning the next chapter of his NBA career and Bryce James is preparing for his freshman season at Arizona after redshirting last year, it is Zhuri whose daily life weighs most heavily on his decision.

“It’s my almost 12-year-old daughter who is pulling the weight a lot,” James said.

James then revealed he privately told Zhuri he would not return to the Los Angeles Lakers before the news became public.

“I pulled her to the side and I was like, ‘Baby, I’m letting you know. I don’t want you to hear from nobody else, but I won’t be playing for the Lakers next year. I will be playing somewhere else,'” James recalled.

Rather than simply informing her, James wanted to understand how she felt about him being away from home.

“‘I won’t be home all the time… I just want to know how you felt about it because you mean a lot to me. Me being away from you means a lot.'”

James summarized the conversation in one sentence.

“So, the family portion is a big thing, too.”

NBA Insider Sees Warriors Holding Advantage

Appearing Friday on Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game, Spears said James’ comments reinforced why he believes Golden State shouldn’t be overlooked.

“Daughter’s like middle school, right? Pretty much L.A. is all she’s known,” Spears said. “Wife has been in L.A. They’ve been there for eight years. L.A. is a big part of their life.”

Spears acknowledged that the Cleveland Cavaliers remain the team many around the NBA consider the favorite, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have also emerged as a serious contender.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, faces the same challenge as Cleveland and other Eastern Conference teams: distance.

Unlike the Warriors, who are just a short flight from Los Angeles, joining the 76ers would mean James spending significantly more time away from the home his family has established over the past eight years.

Spears even pointed to Chris Paul’s season with the Golden State Warriors as proof that staying close to Southern California while playing for the Warriors can work.

“I haven’t given up on the Warriors because of the family aspect,” Spears said. “I think today that part got reinforced by what he said to Rich Kleiman.”

For the 76ers, whose championship pitch centers on pairing James with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Spears’ comments represent another hurdle in an already crowded race.

James’ ‘Trust the Process’ Remark Draws Philadelphia 76ers Fans’ Reaction

Still, James inadvertently delighted Philadelphia fans during Friday’s appearance on The Shop at Fanatics Fest in New York.

Discussing what he values in his next team, James said winning remains the priority.

“Most important is I want to compete,” James said. “I want to compete at a high level. I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same motto as myself and that’s practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything…”

The phrase immediately sparked cheers from 76ers fans in attendance, a nod to former Philadelphia general manager Sam Hinkie’s rebuilding slogan and Joel Embiid’s longtime nickname, “The Process.”

James quickly laughed off the connection.

“I’ve been saying ‘trust the process’ since I was drafted in, like, 2003,” he said. “I don’t know if Embiid was even born yet.”

While the remark briefly energized Sixers supporters, Spears’ assessment suggests Philadelphia may have a more difficult hurdle to overcome.

If family ultimately becomes the deciding factor, Golden State’s proximity to Los Angeles could prove more valuable than any recruiting pitch the 76ers can offer.