76ers Get Bad News in LeBron James Race From Rival Insider

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as a serious contender for LeBron James, armed with a revamped roster, an open roster spot and personal connections that stretch from Tyrese Maxey to new team president Mike Gansey.

A new report, however, suggests Philadelphia may still be chasing an Eastern Conference rival.

ESPN NBA insider Anthony Slater reported on SportsCenter that Golden State Warriors decision-makers have viewed the Cleveland Cavaliers as James’ most likely destination since the beginning of free agency, even as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green personally recruit the four-time NBA MVP.

“Their decision-makers really from the beginning of this free agency have not expressed much optimism to me that they’re going to ultimately be the destination,” Slater said. “They know they’re in on it. They’ve identified Cleveland from the beginning as what they believe is the most likely destination.”

For the 76ers, the report represents a discouraging counterpoint to the momentum that has built around Philadelphia during the past week.

Rival’s Cleveland Belief Is Bad News for 76ers

Golden State is not merely observing James’ free agency from the outside.

Curry has remained in contact with his longtime rival, while Green used a recent vacation with James to make a personal recruiting pitch.

“Not many people in this process can reach LeBron James directly, but the Warriors players can,” Slater said.

Curry has sold James on the historic possibility of teaming up after four NBA Finals battles and their gold-medal run together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Green said his pitch was strong enough to make James “think twice” about any decision he may be considering.

Yet those conversations apparently have not changed Golden State’s internal assessment that Cleveland remains the favorite.

That carries weight for Philadelphia because the Warriors are another team actively pursuing James—not simply a rival front office offering an uninformed prediction.

Philadelphia’s Pitch Starts With Tyrese Maxey

The Sixers still have legitimate reasons to believe they can overcome Cleveland’s perceived advantage.

During Friday’s Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream, veteran insider Marc Stein identified Philadelphia alongside Cleveland and Miami as the three Eastern Conference destinations James is seriously considering.

“What I do believe based on actual reporting is … Cleveland, Miami, Philly,” Stein said.

Jake Fischer said Philadelphia’s appeal begins with Maxey.

“The Philly appeal is he loves Tyrese Maxey,” Fischer said.

James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, offered a similar assessment on The Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, emphasizing Maxey’s leadership and influence on the organization rather than merely their shared connection to Klutch Sports.

“If there is a draw from the Philadelphia 76ers, of course it starts with Tyrese Maxey,” Paul said.

Philadelphia’s case became more compelling after its blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Brown. Brown joined Joel Embiid, Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe in a core that blends championship experience, star power and emerging youth.

Fischer said optimism around the league extends to the long-term pairing of Maxey and Edgecombe, with players, executives and agents bullish on what the young guards could become together.

Mike Gansey Adds Another LeBron Connection

Philadelphia also has a connection to James inside its rebuilt front office.

New 76ers president Mike Gansey competed against James during their celebrated high school careers in Ohio. Gansey finished second behind James in the state’s Mr. Basketball voting before both advanced to prominent basketball careers.

Their paths later crossed again in Cleveland.

Gansey worked in the Cavaliers’ front office during James’ second stint with the franchise. He was promoted to assistant general manager during the 2017 season, when James was leading Cleveland through another NBA Finals run, and became the Cavaliers’ general manager in 2022 before leaving for Philadelphia.

That history gives Gansey firsthand familiarity with James and experience inside an organization built around him.

The connection may not carry the same personal weight as Cleveland assistant general manager Brandon Weems, James’ former St. Vincent-St. Mary teammate and close friend. Still, Gansey gives Philadelphia an executive who knows James’ background, understands the demands surrounding him and previously helped operate a franchise during one of his championship windows.

76ers Have Kept a Place Open for James

The 76ers have maintained an open roster spot while James weighs his future, though they cannot compete financially with teams capable of offering more than their available $3.9 million exception.

Their pitch is almost entirely about basketball: another championship opportunity alongside Embiid, Brown, Maxey and Edgecombe.

James fueled additional speculation when an Instagram post appeared to show him golfing in North Jersey. The location was close enough to Philadelphia to stir conversation among Sixers fans, although the New York City skyline suggested he was in the northern part of the state rather than near the team’s South Jersey orbit.

He is also expected to remain on the East Coast for Fanatics Fest, ensuring that every movement will continue to draw scrutiny.

Slater’s report does not mean James has chosen Cleveland. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has repeatedly cautioned that conflicting information continues to circulate because James and his family have kept the process tightly guarded.

Still, the update reinforces the obstacle Philadelphia must overcome. The Sixers have Maxey’s appeal, Gansey’s history with James, an improved championship-caliber roster and a place waiting for him.

According to an insider covering another active suitor, Cleveland remains the destination the rest of the field is trying to catch.