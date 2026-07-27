76ers’ Biggest LeBron James Concern Gets Blunt Response From NBA Coach

The Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to build a star-studded roster after signing LeBron James has created championship expectations — and a complicated question about what all that talent could mean for VJ Edgecombe.

Two Sixers sources expressed concern that the additions of James and Jaylen Brown could disrupt Edgecombe’s development, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Both veterans have spent much of their careers commanding significant touches, potentially leaving fewer opportunities for a young guard whom Philadelphia views as a foundational piece.

An NBA coach interviewed by Shelburne pushed back on that concern, arguing that Edgecombe stands to gain far more from sharing a locker room with James and Brown than he could lose through a temporary reduction in usage.

The coach also offered a blunt reminder about the realities of navigating an NBA regular season.

“It’s not like this team is going to stay healthy all year,” the coach said. “The young guys will probably have to carry the load in the regular season anyway.”

VJ Edgecombe Faces Different Challenge After Breakout Rookie Season

Edgecombe established himself as one of the league’s most promising young guards during an impressive debut season.

The All-Rookie First Team selection averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers across 75 regular-season and playoff appearances. He also won the Rising Stars Challenge MVP award during All-Star weekend, offering another glimpse of the two-way potential that has led some within the organization to believe he could eventually lead a team.

His season ended on a difficult note. Edgecombe finished with eight points on 4-of-14 shooting and missed all six of his three-point attempts during Philadelphia’s 144-114 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That uneven performance did little to erase the progress he made throughout his first year.

The challenge now changes.

Instead of being handed unlimited freedom to develop through mistakes, Edgecombe will have to find productive ways to operate alongside James, Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Philadelphia’s other established veterans also will be competing for defined roles in coach Nick Nurse’s rotation.

Edgecombe may handle the ball less frequently. He also will have daily access to two accomplished wings who understand the demands of becoming a primary option on a contending team.

The Sixers are betting the education will outweigh the reduced statistical opportunity.

LeBron James’ Willingness to Adjust Could Determine 76ers’ Ceiling

James could be the most important figure in making Philadelphia’s crowded roster work.

“Honestly, LeBron is the guy who just proved the best that he’s capable of playing a different role,” the NBA coach told Shelburne. “None of those other guys has ever really done it.”

James has controlled offenses for most of his career, but he also has repeatedly adjusted while playing alongside other stars. The Sixers now need him to strike that balance again, elevating his teammates without monopolizing the possessions required for them to remain effective.

That responsibility extends beyond Edgecombe.

A potential starting lineup featuring James, Brown, Embiid, Maxey and Edgecombe includes five players accustomed to major offensive roles. The arrangement will require each of them to sacrifice touches, statistics and, at times, personal preferences.

“If this goes well, none of those five guys are going to average career highs,” the coach said. “They’re all going to play a different role than they have in the past or maybe that they want to. So the most important thing is going to be getting everyone to buy in. Getting everyone to forget about how the stats affect their contracts or reputations.”

VJ Edgecombe’s Reaction to LeBron’s Signing Erases Concerns

Edgecombe’s initial reaction suggested that he considers James’ arrival an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

After James announced he was joining Philadelphia on a two-year, $8 million contract, Edgecombe celebrated on Instagram by recreating James’ famous “Smiling through it all” meme. The response carried added significance because Edgecombe grew up admiring Dwyane Wade and watching James, Wade and Chris Bosh during Miami’s championship era.

The Sixers do not need Edgecombe to post career-best numbers during his second season. They need him to become a more complete player while helping them win.

Playing beside James and Brown might temporarily shrink his role. Philadelphia hopes that the experience dramatically expands what Edgecombe can become.