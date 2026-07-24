76ers’ Biggest LeBron James Rumor Just Got Debunked

The Philadelphia 76ers have remained at the center of LeBron James speculation throughout the NBA offseason, with many around the league viewing them as one of the strongest contenders should the four-time NBA champion leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

But one of the week’s biggest narratives surrounding James’ prolonged free agency received a significant reality check Thursday.

The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reported that sources close to James strongly disputed recent television speculation suggesting the NBA’s all-time leading scorer had already chosen his next team before changing his mind.

“Also, there have been suggestions made on TV this week that LeBron James made up his mind, changed it and is back to square one,” Vardon wrote. “Sources close to James told The Athletic those suggestions were ‘a lie.’ Others have floated roster moves James might be holding out for, which agent Rich Paul has said is not true.”

Kendrick Perkins’ Bold Claims on LeBron James’ Indecision

The report directly rebutted comments made earlier this week by ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who shared details of a conversation with James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, during an appearance on NBA Today.

Perkins said he called Paul to ask why James’ decision had taken so long.

“I had to call Rich Paul, little snotty-nosed ass, and I asked him, ‘Hey, man, what is the holdup?'” Perkins said. “I said, ‘What is the holdup? Is it money? Does a team need to make a move?'”

According to Perkins, Paul quickly dismissed both possibilities.

“He said, ‘Perk, listen, man, this has nothing to do with money. Whatever LeBron James … the teams that are at the top of his list, they’re all going to pay the same dollar amount.'”

Perkins added that Paul also told him James was not asking interested teams to trade players or otherwise alter their roster construction.

“‘He’s not asking the team to move anybody that’s contradicting what they stand for. It’s not about the money. It’s about the fit.'”

Perkins then offered his own interpretation of the situation.

“I believe that it’s been a time where he had his mind made up, and then all of a sudden, he’s changed his mind, and he’s back to the drawing board again.”

Vardon’s reporting challenged that conclusion, citing sources close to James who described that narrative as “a lie.”

76ers Revamped Roster Worthy of the Speculation

Even before Vardon’s latest report, the 76ers had consistently surfaced as one of the franchises most capable of convincing James to make one more championship run.

The appeal begins with Joel Embiid, the former NBA MVP who remains one of basketball’s most dominant interior forces when healthy, and Tyrese Maxey, whose emergence into an All-Star and one of the league’s premier guards has made him one of Philadelphia’s foundational pieces. James has long been an admirer of Maxey, who is also represented by Klutch Sports.

The Sixers strengthened that foundation even further by acquiring Jaylen Brown, giving coach Nick Nurse another proven postseason performer and one of the NBA’s elite two-way wings. Brown’s championship experience and ability to impact both ends of the floor significantly elevated Philadelphia’s ceiling entering the 2026-27 season.

The supporting cast is equally impressive.

Veteran guard Anfernee Simons provides another proven scorer and secondary playmaker, Dean Wade adds size, defensive versatility and floor spacing in the frontcourt, while All-Rookie First Team selection VJ Edgecombe gives the Sixers another explosive perimeter athlete capable of impacting games on both ends.

Much of that roster bears the fingerprints of Mike Gansey.

After replacing Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations earlier this summer, the former Cleveland Cavaliers executive wasted little time reshaping Philadelphia into one of the NBA’s deepest contenders. Gansey orchestrated the blockbuster trade for Brown, signed Simons and Wade in free agency and continued building around Embiid and Maxey rather than resetting the franchise’s championship timeline.

Basketball Fit Appears To Favor the Sixers

That aggressive roster-building could prove especially important if Paul’s comments accurately reflect James’ priorities.

Vardon’s report also addressed another theory that has circulated throughout James’ prolonged free agency—that he is waiting for interested teams to complete additional trades before making his decision.

According to The Athletic, Paul has rejected that narrative as well, saying James is not asking organizations to reshape their roster before he commits.

Combined with Perkins’ account that money is not separating James’ finalists, the latest reporting suggests basketball fit has become the deciding factor.

Few contenders can match what Philadelphia already has in place.

A potential lineup featuring Maxey, Brown, James, Embiid and Edgecombe, supported by Wade, Simons and a veteran second unit, would immediately rank among the NBA’s most talented rotations while allowing James to pursue a fifth championship without carrying the offensive burden that defined much of the latter stages of his Lakers tenure.

Whether that ultimately proves enough remains unknown.

But according to those closest to James, one of the biggest rumors surrounding his free agency—that he had already chosen a team before changing his mind—isn’t rooted in reality, leaving the 76ers among the contenders still waiting for the NBA’s biggest offseason domino to fall.