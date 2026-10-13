76ers Get Major Injury News on 3 Key Players Ahead of Celtics Rematch

The Philadelphia 76ers finally have some encouraging news on the injury front, although coach Nick Nurse still has questions to answer before the regular season begins.

Anfernee Simons and Adem Bona participated partially in Tuesday’s practice, while Dominick Barlow remained sidelined, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

The update comes as Philadelphia prepares for Friday’s preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, with the team still dealing with the fallout from Ariel Hukporti’s season-ending Achilles injury.

For a 76ers team trying to build chemistry around a revamped roster, even incremental progress matters. But Tuesday’s developments also underscored how thin Philadelphia has become in the frontcourt.

76ers Receive Mixed Injury News on Simons, Bona and Barlow

Simons has been dealing with hamstring tightness that has kept him out of Philadelphia’s preseason games.

The veteran guard’s return to partial practice represents another step toward making his debut with the 76ers, although the team has not cleared him for Friday’s game.

Simons gives Nurse an experienced perimeter scorer who can create his own shot and stretch defenses from beyond the arc.

His eventual availability could provide another offensive option alongside Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers’ other established playmakers.

Bona’s progress carries greater urgency.

The 23-year-old center has been recovering from a foot sprain he sustained while representing Turkey during the offseason.

He had already resumed on-court activities last week, and Tuesday’s partial participation suggests he continues to move in the right direction.

However, NBA.com’s latest injury update indicated Bona was expected to miss Friday’s preseason finale.

Barlow, meanwhile, did not practice Tuesday as he continues to manage a back issue.

The versatile forward could give Nurse another option in smaller frontcourt lineups, but his absence leaves Philadelphia waiting on another potential contributor.

With the regular season approaching, the 76ers must balance getting their injured players back into basketball shape against the risk of rushing their recoveries.

Ariel Hukporti Injury Leaves Sixers Facing Frontcourt Questions

The importance of Bona’s recovery became painfully clear when Hukporti ruptured his right Achilles tendon during Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the New York Knicks on Oct. 5.

The 24-year-old center underwent surgery the following day and will miss the entire 2026-27 season.

Hukporti joined the Sixers during the offseason after spending two years with New York, where he won an NBA championship.

Philadelphia expected him to compete for minutes behind Joel Embiid, particularly while Bona worked his way back from injury.

Instead, the Sixers lost one of their few traditional centers before the season even started.

That leaves Bona positioned to reclaim the primary backup role once healthy.

With Hukporti sidelined for the season and Bona still recovering, LeBron James has also emerged as a potential backup center option for Nick Nurse, underscoring Philadelphia’s need for creative solutions in the frontcourt.

The 76ers’ remaining options include Jabari Walker, Dean Wade and Barlow, although none offers the same combination of size and traditional center skills.

Walker provided an early glimpse of what he could contribute, collecting 11 points and 11 rebounds after Hukporti went down against the Knicks.

Still, the 76ers cannot expect undersized lineups to solve every matchup problem.

The concern becomes even more significant whenever Embiid needs rest or misses time.

Friday’s rematch with Boston offers Nurse another opportunity to evaluate his available players before the games begin to count.

For Simons and Bona, the latest practice report is encouraging.

For Barlow and Philadelphia’s depleted frontcourt, the waiting continues.