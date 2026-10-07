Nick Nurse Reveals Unexpected Plan for LeBron James After 76ers Injury Blow

The Philadelphia 76ers signed LeBron James to help transform their offense. They might also need him to solve an unexpected problem in the paint.

With Ariel Hukporti sidelined for the season following a torn Achilles tendon, coach Nick Nurse acknowledged Wednesday that James could see minutes at center as Philadelphia searches for ways to replace its injured backup big man.

The possibility illustrates how quickly the Sixers’ frontcourt plans have changed just one preseason game into their highly anticipated season.

Hukporti, who signed with Philadelphia after two seasons with the New York Knicks, suffered a noncontact injury during Monday’s 120-97 preseason victory over his former team. An MRI confirmed a torn right Achilles, and he underwent surgery Tuesday.

The injury leaves Philadelphia with limited conventional options behind Joel Embiid, particularly with second-year center Adem Bona still recovering from an offseason foot sprain.

Nick Nurse Considers LeBron James at Center

Nurse isn’t ruling out unconventional lineups while the Sixers wait for Bona to return.

“Dean [Wade] would be another candidate, I guess,” Nurse told reporters Wednesday, according to Liberty Ballers.

“If you call him a small five — he’s pretty good sized. I think LeBron is another candidate. I think he’s played some small-ball five as well.”

Nurse suggested the Sixers have enough internal possibilities to experiment rather than immediately pursue outside help.

“That’s like four or five guys,” he said. “So I think that we know probably go with that crew, unless something else emerges.”

James, who turns 42 in December, has occasionally played center during his career, using his strength, passing and basketball intelligence to compensate for his lack of traditional size at the position.

But asking him to handle regular minutes against opposing centers would introduce another physical demand for a player entering his 24th NBA season.

Philadelphia could instead use James selectively at the five, particularly in lineups designed to maximize spacing and offensive versatility.

Sixers Face Roster Restrictions After Hukporti Injury

The Sixers’ options extend beyond James and Wade.

Jabari Walker stepped in after Hukporti went down Monday and finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dominick Barlow could also handle small-ball center duties once he recovers from a back issue.

Bona remains the team’s most natural replacement, although he has yet to participate in a preseason game.

His return to on-court workouts this week was encouraging, but Philadelphia has ruled him out for its next two exhibitions.

The Sixers also face a financial obstacle if they want to sign another veteran center.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia is hard-capped at the first salary-cap apron and cannot add another standard-contract player without first creating room.

A potential disabled player exception for Hukporti would not, by itself, solve that restriction.

That leaves Nurse preparing to rely on the players already available.

For a team built around championship aspirations, the injury has created an immediate test of its depth.

And in a development few would have anticipated when James arrived in Philadelphia, the four-time NBA champion could find himself spending part of his first Sixers season protecting the paint.