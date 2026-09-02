Philadelphia 76ers Get Major Vote of Confidence Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ dramatic offseason has already transformed their roster. Now the betting market continues to transform its view of their championship chances.

Philadelphia has attracted 58% of the NBA championship bets placed this week tracked by Oddschecker, according to data provided to Heavy. The surge has accompanied a move in the Sixers’ title odds from +2000 to as short as +700, putting Nick Nurse’s team among the league’s leading contenders entering the 2026-27 season.

That latest movement is notable because the market had already reacted aggressively to Philadelphia’s additions of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James this summer. More than a month after James chose the Sixers, bettors are apparently still buying into the revamped roster.

“Two-time NBA Championship winners, the Philadelphia 76ers have been strongly backed to add a third title and their first since 1983 ahead of the new season,” Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers said in a release.

Oddschecker should be linked on the attribution in the published version.

Sixers’ Championship Price Keeps Getting Shorter

Philadelphia’s precise title price varies by sportsbook, an important distinction from Oddschecker’s +700 figure.

Action Network’s futures board on September 1 showed the Sixers at +700 at one sportsbook and +900 at multiple others, with a consensus price of roughly +874. CBS Sports separately listed Philadelphia at +900 at DraftKings.

Still, the larger trend is unmistakable.

DraftKings opened Philadelphia at +5500 to win the 2027 NBA Finals shortly after last season ended. The Sixers’ price shortened considerably after they acquired Brown from the Boston Celtics and continued dropping after James signed in Philadelphia.

A +2000 line represents an implied probability of approximately 4.8% before accounting for the sportsbook’s hold. At +700, that figure rises to 12.5%.

The betting data doesn’t prove Philadelphia suddenly has a one-in-eight chance of winning the championship. Sportsbooks adjust futures prices for several reasons, including new information, betting liability and action coming in on a particular team.

And Oddschecker’s 58% figure represents the percentage of bets placed, rather than necessarily 58% of all money wagered.

But the sustained interest demonstrates just how dramatically expectations have changed in Philadelphia.

LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Changed Sixers’ Outlook

The reason isn’t difficult to find.

Philadelphia officially acquired Brown from Boston in July for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. Brown arrived after averaging career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the 2025-26 season.

Then came James.

The four-time NBA champion chose Philadelphia later in July, giving Nurse a projected core featuring James, Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Philadelphia wasn’t starting from zero, either.

The Sixers finished just 45-37 and seventh in the Eastern Conference last season, but they recovered from a 3-1 first-round deficit to eliminate the second-seeded Celtics in seven games. Embiid finished Game 7 with 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Maxey added 30 points and 11 boards.

Their postseason ended much more abruptly when the eventual champion New York Knicks swept Philadelphia in the second round.

That result helps explain both sides of the current Sixers market.

Philadelphia has already demonstrated that its Embiid-Maxey foundation can win a difficult playoff series. Brown gives the Sixers another player with championship experience, while James adds one of the most accomplished postseason players in NBA history.

The remaining question is whether an extremely talented roster can stay healthy and fit together well enough to justify a price that has moved Philadelphia out of long-shot territory.

Bettors, at least this week, aren’t waiting for the answer.

The Sixers open the regular season October 20 at Madison Square Garden against the defending champion Knicks, the same team that ended Philadelphia’s postseason five months earlier.