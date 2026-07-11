76ers Get Encouraging LeBron James Update From NBA Insider

The Philadelphia 76ers may have moved a step closer to becoming a legitimate contender in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

Speaking during Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream from Las Vegas on Friday, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein said James is giving Eastern Conference destinations considerably more attention than many around the league expected entering free agency.

Philadelphia was one of only three teams Stein specifically identified.

“What I do believe based on actual reporting is… Cleveland, Miami, Philly,” Stein said. “He is looking at Eastern Conference destinations with much more seriousness than I think… if you would’ve gone back even two weeks and polled the other 29 front offices, I don’t think many would’ve imagined that he would be looking to the East to this degree.”

For the 76ers, the comments reinforce what has quietly become one of the NBA’s most intriguing free-agency developments.

Tyrese Maxey Continues to Strengthen Philadelphia’s Pitch

Fellow NBA insider Jake Fischer believes Philadelphia’s appeal starts with one player.

“I think the Philly appeal for LeBron, because the topic here is what are the most appealing situations for LeBron,” Fischer said. “The Philly appeal is he loves Tyrese Maxey.”

That sentiment has also been echoed by James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul.

Speaking on his The Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, Paul said any conversation about Philadelphia begins with Maxey—but not simply because both players are represented by Klutch Sports.

“If there is a draw from the Philadelphia 76ers, of course it starts with Tyrese Maxey, absolutely,” Paul said. “Why? Not just because I represent both players.”

Paul instead pointed to Maxey’s leadership and the culture he has helped establish.

“When you look at a guy like Tyrese Maxey, what do you see? First of all, I’ve never seen a guy play 48 minutes smiling,” Paul said.

“If you talk to people around the organization, since he’s now the face of that organization, it’s changed. That’s a positive, for sure. But, again, if that is someone that you’re inquiring about, of course it has to start there. But that’s not the only thing.”

Fischer believes Philadelphia’s appeal has only grown stronger since its blockbuster offseason.

“Ever since the Jaylen Brown trade, Rich Paul said on the record, we’ve heard it behind the scenes that the Sixers now have an enhanced situation compared to where they were before swapping Paul George for Jalen Brown.”

He added that leaguewide optimism surrounding Philadelphia extends beyond its veteran stars.

“The whole league, whether it’s players, executives, agents, they’re very optimistic and bullish on what this young Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe pairing can be.”

Together, Maxey, Brown, Joel Embiid and Edgecombe give the 76ers one of the league’s most intriguing combinations of established talent and emerging youth.

Money Isn’t Philadelphia’s Biggest Selling Point

Financially, the Sixers cannot overwhelm James with a lucrative offer.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Philadelphia used much of its spending flexibility earlier this offseason by signing Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons and Ariel Hukporti.

As a result, the 76ers have only the $3.9 million veteran minimum exception available to offer James.

That means Philadelphia’s recruiting pitch revolves almost entirely around basketball.

The opportunity to compete for a championship alongside Embiid, Brown and Maxey—and to join a roster many around the league believe has significantly improved—may ultimately carry more weight than salary.

76ers Remain in the Mix

Stein stopped short of predicting where James will sign.

Instead, his reporting suggests the race has shifted in Philadelphia’s favor.

Only weeks ago, few executives expected the Eastern Conference to emerge as the center of James’ free agency.

Now, according to Stein, the Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers have become the teams drawing his most serious consideration.

For Philadelphia, that’s welcome news.

Combined with Fischer’s reporting, Rich Paul’s public praise of Maxey and the optimism surrounding the Sixers’ revamped roster, the organization appears to have assembled one of the strongest basketball cases available to one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Whether that ultimately proves enough remains uncertain.

But the latest reporting suggests the 76ers are no longer merely participating in the conversation—they are firmly in it.