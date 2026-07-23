76ers Get Crucial LeBron James Update From Top NBA Insider

New Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey acknowledged last week that his team was “waiting, like the rest of the NBA,” for LeBron James to choose his next destination.

ESPN’s Shams Charania supplied an important distinction Thursday: The Sixers are waiting on James, but James is not waiting on them.

“On July 23, we’re literally just waiting on LeBron James,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “That’s the choice. His decision.”

James has all the information he needs from Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, Golden State and Minnesota, according to Charania. He is not waiting for Anthony Davis to sign an extension or get traded, nor has his camp asked one of the five finalists to complete another move.

“The teams are the teams,” Charania said. “The information’s the information. LeBron has everything he needs to make a decision.”

For a 76ers organization with little remaining financial flexibility, that qualifies as a meaningful development. James is evaluating Philadelphia largely as it is currently constructed — not on the condition that Gansey somehow reshapes it again.

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LeBron James Is Evaluating the New-Look 76ers

Gansey has already completed the transformational portion of his first offseason leading the Sixers’ basketball operations.

Philadelphia acquired Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster trade involving Paul George and draft capital. The Sixers then signed Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade and added reserve center Ariel Hukporti.

Those moves placed Philadelphia approximately $3.4 million below the first-apron hard cap, leaving the front office with room for a veteran-minimum addition but little ability to pursue another expensive player.

That aligns with Charania’s description of James’ market. The four-time NBA champion is not expected to choose his next team based on which organization can offer the largest contract. His finalists are primarily limited to minimum deals or available exceptions.

James is instead prioritizing happiness, championship potential and organizational culture. He also does not want his next team stripped of multiple contributors to create room for him.

Philadelphia would not need to do that.

James could slot into a potentially imposing starting lineup with Tyrese Maxey, All-Rookie first-team selection VJ Edgecombe, Brown and Joel Embiid. Simons and Wade would strengthen a bench that lacked dependable depth last season.

The appeal is the talent already assembled. Embiid would give James an elite interior partner, while Maxey and Brown could absorb significant scoring and perimeter responsibilities during James’ record-setting 24th season.

Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent, has already spoken glowingly about Maxey, another Klutch Sports client. Paul also acknowledged that “everything changed” for Philadelphia after the Brown trade.

No additional blockbuster appears necessary to keep the 76ers in contention.

Anthony Davis Is Not Delaying James’ Decision

Golden State’s pursuit of Davis had fueled speculation that James might wait for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate to be traded before selecting his destination.

Charania said those talks have “gone nowhere.”

The Warriors would likely need to surrender multiple first-round picks, additional draft assets and pick swaps to convince the Washington Wizards to seriously discuss a Davis deal. Davis also becomes eligible Aug. 6 to negotiate an extension worth up to four years and $275 million.

James, however, is not waiting for that date.

“They’re not waiting for another domino right now,” Charania said of James, Paul and their inner circle. “They’re not waiting for Anthony Davis to get traded anywhere. They’re not waiting for anyone else to move around anywhere.”

Charania added that interested teams might have made specific moves earlier in July if James had promised to sign afterward. No finalist received that assurance.

That leaves the Sixers in a familiar place but with a clearer understanding of why they are there.

Gansey does not need to find another star, clear significant salary or dismantle the depth he just assembled. Philadelphia has delivered its best argument: a championship-caliber core, a natural role for James and a pathway to ending a title drought that dates to 1983.

The 76ers’ work is essentially finished.

James’ decision is not.