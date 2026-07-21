76ers Get More Good LeBron James News From NBA Coach

The Philadelphia 76ers received another encouraging signal Monday in their pursuit of LeBron James.

Shortly after ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania identified Philadelphia among the three Eastern Conference teams receiving James’ primary focus, Andscape senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears relayed similar information from an NBA head coach.

The two three-team groups were not identical. But both included the Sixers.

“I did hear, as one NBA head coach — this is just the latest whatever I’ve heard — said Philly, Cleveland or Golden State is what they heard,” Spears said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “And that’s what I heard, the latest thing, which means nothing.”

Spears appropriately downplayed the information. He was sharing what a coach had heard, not reporting that James had established three finalists.

Still, the update reinforced the most important part of Charania’s reporting for Philadelphia: The Sixers remain prominently involved as James considers where to continue his career.

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NBA Coach Reinforces 76ers’ Place in LeBron Race

Charania reported that James’ focus over the previous two weeks had been primarily on the Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Spears’ information replaced Miami with the Golden State Warriors but retained Philadelphia and Cleveland.

That overlap is meaningful.

The reports conflict over whether Miami or Golden State occupies the third spot. They agree that the Sixers and Cavaliers are near the center of the conversation.

Charania also identified Miami, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Golden State and the Minnesota Timberwolves as the five teams awaiting James’ answer. He said James has received the necessary information from each team but has not made a choice or established a timetable.

For Philadelphia, appearing in both versions of the race carries more weight than its position in a fluctuating betting market.

76ers’ LeBron Recruitment Extends From Players to Ownership

Philadelphia entered the James sweepstakes after acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics.

The five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP joined a roster already built around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, giving the Sixers one of the league’s most accomplished star trios before James potentially enters the equation.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported last week that Maxey, Embiid and Brown had remained in contact with James throughout his free agency. Maxey has led the player-driven recruiting effort, according to ESPN.

The organization has also made its pitch directly.

Sixers owner Josh Harris had a brief conversation with James during Fanatics Fest in New York over the weekend, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The interaction provided Philadelphia another opportunity to communicate its interest as James moved closer to the end of his process.

Mike Gansey Confirms Sixers Want LeBron James

Team president Mike Gansey has been unusually direct about the franchise’s pursuit.

“We’ve had conversations with Rich, really since the Jaylen trade,” Gansey told The Athletic, referring to James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul. “LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams. But we’d obviously love to have LeBron.”

Gansey also made clear how Philadelphia views James’ potential impact.

“If he decides to come here, we’re going to be even better,” Gansey said.

The Sixers cannot claim that Spears’ information confirms James is headed to Philadelphia. Spears himself warned against assigning too much significance to the latest league chatter.

But the Sixers now have two separate insider updates placing them in a leading three-team group, an active player-led recruitment and an organization publicly acknowledging its pursuit.

Philadelphia is no longer merely monitoring the LeBron James sweepstakes. The Sixers have built a case strong enough to remain near the front of it.