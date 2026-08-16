76ers Hire NBA Champion Executive as Mike Gansey Reshapes Front Office

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding a championship-tested executive to Mike Gansey’s front office.

Philadelphia hired Tommy Balcetis as its head of basketball intelligence, analytics and innovation, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Sunday. The newly created title places Balcetis at the intersection of data analysis, scouting and organizational strategy as the Sixers begin a new era under Gansey’s revamped basketball operations department.

Balcetis spent 12 years with the Denver Nuggets, rising from analytics manager to assistant general manager and helping construct the infrastructure that supported Denver’s 2023 NBA championship.

The Lithuanian-born executive left Denver in June 2025 after his contract expired amid an extensive front-office overhaul. He subsequently returned to Lithuania to become head of innovations for EuroLeague club Žalgiris Kaunas, where he helped develop an artificial intelligence-powered player evaluation tool.

Now, Balcetis is returning to the NBA with a broader mandate than the one that launched his career.

Tommy Balcetis Built Denver’s Analytics Operation

Balcetis joined the Nuggets in 2013, when advanced analytics had not yet become a standard component of every NBA front office.

“There wasn’t an analytics department per se,” Balcetis told Nuggets.com about his arrival in Denver.

His first assignment involved evaluating a potential free agent, projecting the player’s future production and recommending how much Denver should be willing to pay. From there, Balcetis helped build the Nuggets’ analytics operation while expanding into scouting, salary-cap management and trade construction.

He was promoted to assistant general manager in 2020. One of his most notable projects came before Denver acquired Aaron Gordon from Orlando in 2021. Balcetis and other Nuggets executives produced a statistical analysis supporting the trade, according to Harvard Magazine.

Gordon became an essential part of Denver’s championship starting lineup two years later.

Balcetis graduated from Harvard in 2010 with degrees in economics and psychology. Before entering the NBA, he worked at Fidelity Investments and in the league’s London office.

What the Hire Means for the 76ers

Gansey inherited a Philadelphia roster with enormous talent and equally significant complexity.

The 76ers are attempting to maximize a championship window built around LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown while continuing the development of VJ Edgecombe. Balancing that many creators, contracts and timelines will require more than collecting talent.

Balcetis’ work should influence player evaluation, lineup analysis, injury-risk modeling, salary-cap planning and the search for complementary pieces. His experience translating data for coaches may also help Nick Nurse manage an offense containing several players accustomed to controlling the ball.

The appointment does not displace Gansey as the final basketball decision-maker. Instead, it gives Philadelphia’s new president of basketball operations an executive who has worked across nearly every corner of an NBA front office.

Gansey was hired after the 76ers parted ways with Daryl Morey following another second-round playoff exit. His early moves have emphasized collaboration and a wider range of perspectives.

Balcetis fits that approach. He brings the analytical foundation of Philadelphia’s previous regime, but also championship experience, international connections and a record of turning information into practical basketball decisions.

For a team whose margin for error has narrowed, that final skill may be the most valuable one.