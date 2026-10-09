Sixers Escape Potential Injury Nightmare Involving Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers’ preseason match with the Brooklyn Nets had a frightening reminder of how quickly an injury could affect their championship hopes.

Joel Embiid’s fall sent new teammate Jaylen Brown to the floor and it raised concerns about Brown’s right knee.

Brown eventually got up and continued playing. But the incident shows the risks that the Philadelphia roster is carrying huge expectations this season.

Joel Embiid’s Fall Raises Injury Concerns for Jaylen Brown

The incident occurred during the first half of Philadelphia’s preseason matchup against Brooklyn on Thursday, October 8.

Embiid was battling Nets center Moritz Wagner for rebounding position when Wagner made light contact with him from behind.

Embiid fell dramatically and landed on Brown.

Brown remained on the floor for a while moments while grabbing his right knee.

Loaded Sixers Roster Cannot Afford Major Injury Setbacks

Philadelphia eventually lost 114-108 to Brooklyn. But the game showed an good glimpse of the team’s offensive potential.

Brown led the Sixers with 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Tyrese Maxey added 14 points, while rookie VJ Edgecombe finished with 11.

LeBron James recorded 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in his Philadelphia debut.

Embiid, meanwhile, finished with six points, three rebounds and three assists.

There was a slightly worrying stat: he also committed eight turnovers.

The Sixers have assembled a star-studded lineup featuring James, Embiid, Brown, Maxey and Edgecombe. However, keeping that group healthy will be crucial to their success.

James faces considerable pressure as he enters his 24th NBA season at age 41. He seriously considered retirement before joining Philadelphia and is also managing chronic arthritis in his left foot. The Sixers are expected to monitor his workload throughout the season.

Philadelphia has already suffered a significant setback with backup center Ariel Hukporti tearing his Achilles during the preseason opener. With Adem Bona also recovering from a foot injury, the team’s frontcourt depth is under pressure.

An injury to Brown, Embiid or James could disrupt the team’s chemistry and championship ambitions.

The Sixers have the talent to compete at the highest level, but their success may ultimately depend on keeping their key players available when it matters most.