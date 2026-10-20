76ers’ Jaylen Brown Drops Honest Quote on LeBron James Ahead of Season Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers revamped their roster after a busy offseason, making several major acquisitions.

They retained core pieces Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe while adding veteran superstar LeBron James in free agency and trading for Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics.

They also had to work around a hefty payroll while making several other notable moves, including adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons.

Now, on Tuesday night, they’ll open their season on the road at Madison Square Garden against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

Brown Drops Honest Quote on James

Ahead of the matchup, several clips surfaced of 76ers players being interviewed by ESPN. Brown was asked about becoming teammates with James, who’s entering his 24th NBA season and will turn 42 at the end of December.

“The 12 year old in me is like over the moon,” Brown said. “No glaze but you playing with one of the greatest, if not the greatest… so that’s an honor and a privilege in itself. To have one of the greatest players to ever play this game in the locker room, one the bus, in the film room. I think that’s pretty cool.”

Edgecombe also shared his thoughts on playing alongside James, noting the remarkable age difference between them.

“I thought he was about to retire a few years ago,” Edgecombe admitted. “I thought I’d never catch LeBron in the NBA. He’s actually old enough to be my dad, which is crazy. His son is older than me, which is crazy.”

Jaylen Brown & VJ Edgecombe are gushing over being teammates with LeBron Brown: “The 12 year old in me is like over the moon…no glaze but you playing with one of the greatest” 😭 VJ Edgecombe: “He’s exactly old enough to be my dad, which is crazy. I ain’t gonna lie. His son is older than me which is crazy” https://t.co/xiisARCe6L — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) October 19, 2026

Looking at the Sixers

From a talent standpoint, the 76ers boast one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. However, as we’ve seen several times across the league, having that much talent doesn’t always translate to winning games or making a deep postseason run.

For Philadelphia, the biggest challenge will be getting everyone to sacrifice. Whether that means taking fewer shots, having the ball less or adjusting to a different role in the rotation, everyone will need to buy in. If the 76ers can figure that out, they’ll have a real chance to make a deep run this season.