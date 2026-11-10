76ers’ Jaylen Brown Draws Telling Jayson Tatum Response Before Celtics Reunion

Jaylen Brown has made it clear he has nothing to say to Jayson Tatum when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

His former teammate doesn’t appear interested in making the reunion any bigger than it already is.

Tatum downplayed the highly anticipated matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams, offering a pointed response when asked about facing Brown for the first time since Boston traded him to Philadelphia in July.

“It’s another game on the schedule and it’s the Celtics vs. Sixers. In the words of Brad Stevens, they all count as one,” Tatum told reporters Sunday, via CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning.

The remarks came as Brown’s relationship with his former teammate continues to attract attention following their unexpected separation.

For Philadelphia, the game represents more than another chapter in their complicated history. It also offers an early opportunity to measure the Sixers against one of their biggest conference rivals.

Getty Jaylen Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Milos Uzan of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Brown didn’t mince words after Philadelphia’s 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Asked whether he planned to speak with Tatum before their first regular-season meeting as opponents, Brown dismissed the idea.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “He’s on his side; I’m on my side. Both of us are trying to win. Nothing to talk about. Check the ball up.”

Tatum took a similarly restrained approach.

When asked whether he anticipated speaking with Brown, the Celtics star replied that he couldn’t predict what would happen.

“I’m not able to tell the future,” Tatum said.

The exchange adds another layer to a relationship that has drawn scrutiny since Brown’s departure.

The two spent nine seasons together in Boston, reaching five Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals while winning the 2024 championship.

Brown earned Finals MVP honors during that title run.

However, their relationship has appeared strained since the trade.

Brown previously questioned Tatum’s response to his departure, while Tatum has maintained that their differences could be resolved through a private conversation.

Neither player has publicly confirmed a personal feud.

Sixers Have Bigger Stakes Than Brown-Tatum Reunion

Beyond the personal intrigue, Tuesday’s game carries considerable significance for Philadelphia.

The Sixers enter with a 9-2 record, leading the Eastern Conference behind Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Boston sits just behind Philadelphia at 8-2.

Brown has averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists while adjusting to his new surroundings.

He scored 29 points against Chicago, helping Philadelphia secure another victory.

Tatum, meanwhile, is averaging 27.1 points and 7.8 assists for Boston.

The matchup also marks Paul George’s return to Philadelphia after the offseason trade that sent him to the Celtics in exchange for Brown.

For the Sixers, the emotional backdrop is impossible to ignore.

But Brown insists the focus remains on basketball.

He described Tuesday’s matchup as a meeting between two Eastern Conference heavyweights and an opportunity for Philadelphia to demonstrate its championship credentials.

Whatever remains unresolved between Brown and Tatum, their first meaningful meeting as opponents will provide another chance to settle matters on the court.