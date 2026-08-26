76ers’ Jaylen Brown Trade Began With Rival Executive’s 4-Word Response

The Philadelphia 76ers did not leave their playoff sweep against the New York Knicks determined to acquire Jaylen Brown.

They did, however, recognize an unexpected opening when it appeared the Boston Celtics might listen.

Bob Myers, president of sports for the Sixers’ parent company, revealed how Philadelphia’s blockbuster pursuit shifted from rumor to reality during an appearance on Cousins with Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady.

“Jaylen Brown was not like, ‘We lost to the Knicks, and we’re going to go get Jaylen Brown,’” Myers said. “That’s not what happened.”

Once the possibility of Brown becoming available circulated, Myers contacted Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to determine whether Boston was serious.

Stevens answered with four words: “What are you offering?”

“Then you knew that there was a shot,” Myers said.

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Philadelphia ultimately acquired Brown for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections, adding a five-time All-Star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP to a roster that later welcomed LeBron James.

Sixers, Celtics Kept Brown Talks Quiet

Myers described Stevens as “one of the most straight shooters in the league,” an important distinction in an industry where executives sometimes initiate talks merely to collect information or create leverage.

Stevens’ response convinced Myers that Philadelphia had entered a genuine negotiation. Approximately 50 conversations followed as the Atlantic Division rivals worked toward an agreement without allowing the discussions to leak.

“Both organizations did a great job not leaking that, which is impossible,” Myers said.

The secrecy protected Boston if it decided to retain Brown and prevented competing suitors from disrupting Philadelphia’s pursuit. It also kept Brown unaware that his 10-season Celtics career was nearing an abrupt conclusion.

The Sixers eventually sent George, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, a top-16-protected 2028 first-rounder tied to the Los Angeles Clippers and second-round selections in 2028 and 2030 to Boston.

Celtics president Brad Stevens later explained that committing roughly 70% of Boston’s salary cap to Brown and Jayson Tatum created significant obstacles to building adequate depth. George’s shorter contract and the draft assets provided what Stevens repeatedly called “optionality.”

Philadelphia saw the same contract differently. Brown, 29, was entering his prime after averaging a career-best 28.7 points and finishing sixth in MVP voting.

Myers Challenged Brown to Lead 76ers

For Myers, the trade was about more than replacing George’s production.

“We thought that youth, we thought that his game, his leadership,” Myers said. “We needed an edge, and I think Jaylen Brown sets an edge.”

Myers did not know Brown personally before the deal. During their first conversation afterward, he emphasized the credibility that came with winning a championship in Boston.

“Don’t ever underestimate that you’re a champion and that there’s power in that,” Myers recalled telling Brown. “We don’t have that on our team.”

Myers noted with a laugh that the conversation occurred before James joined Philadelphia. His message to Brown was still direct.

“We need you to lead,” Myers said. “I’m going to ask you to lead.”

Brown now shares that responsibility with James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The opportunity emerged from one direct phone call, but Myers’ account showed that Philadelphia viewed Brown as more than another star.

The Sixers pursued him as the edge and voice their championship chase was missing.