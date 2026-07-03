Philadelphia 76ers Get Major LeBron James Boost: Insider

One blockbuster move may have strengthened another.

Less than 48 hours after acquiring All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown from the rival Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers received another potentially encouraging development in their pursuit of LeBron James.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Friday that the defending NBA champion New York Knicks “should not be seen as a potential destination” for James despite a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer linking the four-time MVP to Madison Square Garden.

If Begley’s assessment proves accurate, one of the NBA’s glamour franchises could be out of the running before James even makes his decision.

That would leave Philadelphia competing against a smaller field as it attempts to convince the NBA’s all-time leading scorer that its championship window is opening.

Sixers Are Making Their Pitch

Philadelphia’s interest is no longer speculation.

On NBA Today, ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that the 76ers are actively recruiting James.

“I’m told the Sixers are also trying to make a pitch to LeBron James,” Charania said. “Include the Sixers and maybe one or two other teams in due time in that mix.”

ESPN’s Anthony Slater later reported that Philadelphia had officially joined the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat as the known teams pursuing James, who is expected to take several days before deciding where to continue his historic 23-year career.

According to Charania, James’ decision will be driven less by money than by happiness and the opportunity to compete for another championship.

Jaylen Brown Changes 76ers’ Pitch

The Sixers’ recruiting pitch looks dramatically different than it did earlier this week.

Philadelphia agreed Wednesday to acquire Jaylen Brown from Boston in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, landing a two-way superstar coming off another elite season.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while finishing sixth in MVP voting, giving the Sixers another proven All-NBA talent alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The front office also agreed to terms with scoring guard Anfernee Simons, adding another dynamic offensive weapon.

According to Slater, those additions are exactly the type of roster upgrades that could appeal to James as he weighs his options.

A potential Philadelphia lineup featuring James, Brown, Embiid and Maxey would immediately rank among the NBA’s most talented cores.

Familiar Faces Could Help 76ers’ LeBron Bid

The Sixers also have relationships working in their favor.

President of basketball operations Mike Gansey won an NBA championship alongside James as a member of Cleveland’s front office, giving Philadelphia a key executive with firsthand experience building around the four-time MVP.

Maxey could also prove influential.

The All-Star guard is represented by Klutch Sports—the agency founded by James’ longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul—and has developed a strong relationship with James over the past several years.

League observers have long viewed Maxey as one of James’ favorite young players, adding another layer of familiarity to Philadelphia’s recruiting effort.

Combined with Embiid, Brown and coach Nick Nurse, the Sixers can offer James both elite talent and established relationships as they try to assemble another championship contender.

Knicks Shift Focus to Defending Their Title

Begley’s reporting helps explain why New York appears unlikely to emerge as a serious player despite Jake Fischer’s earlier report that the Knicks had shown “some interest” in James.

According to Begley, the Knicks are content with the championship roster that delivered the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973 and see little reason to disrupt that core.

He also questioned whether joining the defending champions would appeal to James when teams like Philadelphia offer the chance to build a new championship story.

“For all of the reasons noted above,” Begley wrote, “I think LeBron-to-the-Knicks can be put to bed in 2026.”

Nothing has been decided.

James is still expected to take his time before choosing his next destination.

But if Begley’s reporting proves accurate, Philadelphia may have one fewer rival standing between the 76ers and one of the most significant free-agent signings in franchise history.