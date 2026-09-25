76ers’ LeBron James Makes True Feelings About Jaylen Brown Crystal Clear

Longtime rivals LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are now teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

Training camp for the Sixers is set to get underway next week, but before it does, James made his true feelings about Brown crystal clear during a new episode of his Mind the Game podcast.

LeBron James Says he ‘Loves’ the Way Jaylen Brown Approaches the Game

During the podcast, James shared some rationale behind his decision to sign with the 76ers in free agency, as opposed to the numerous other suitors who were hoping to land him.

One of the reasons he mentioned was the team’s acquisition of Brown. Over the years, James has developed an appreciation for the way that Brown approaches the game, and also for the way he beats to his own drum.

“I love the way [Brown] approaches the game too, on both sides of the floor,” James said of Brown. “What he brings to the game, his insight on the game. … Kind of misunderstood, and that is absolutely okay. I think we’re all individuals for a reason. Everyone’s always trying to put everybody in the same box, and I love what he stands for and what he brings to the table in that fashion.

“I just think anytime someone kind of moves to their own beat, it makes people uncomfortable,” James added. “He has his own voice. He moves to the sound of his own beat. It makes people uncomfortable because it’s not what everyone’s accustomed to. When it becomes misunderstood, then it becomes intimidating, and people look at it as ‘I don’t wanna be around that,’ because they feel intimidated by it.”

James and Brown will play their first game as teammates when the 76ers open the season against the defending-champion Knicks in New York on Oct. 20.

LeBron James Says Early Interactions with Jaylen Brown Have Been Positive

James revealed that he and Brown worked out together several times over the summer, and noted that all of their early interactions have been positive.

“. . . We’ve worked out three or four times this offseason, we’ve been in communication because we’re two of the guys on the team that’s been through the foxhole and been through the ringer of what it takes from the moment we step on the court for training camp to the moment when we raise that Larry O’Brien Trophy,” James explained. “We know what it takes. … It’s been nothing but good interaction with JB, and we’re gonna continue that.”

As the two most accomplished players on the team, James and Brown will serve as de facto leaders for Philadelphia, so it’s a great sign that they appear to be on the same page already.