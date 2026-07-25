76ers’ LeBron James Move Sparks Blunt Kevin Durant Response

LeBron James‘ blockbuster decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a team-friendly contract has sparked heated debate across the NBA, but Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant isn’t buying the criticism.

Durant weighed in Friday after a fan blasted James for agreeing to a two-year, $8 million veteran minimum contract with Philadelphia, calling it “a slap to the face to Lakers fans.”

On Threads, the user wrote, “LeBron to the 76ers for $4 million a year is such a slap to the face to Lakers fans.”

Durant, posting from his verified account, quickly fired back.

“Your face will heal at some point 😂😂😂😂.”

When another user accused him of “doing overtime to defend Bron,” Durant doubled down.

“I hate u lames. Bron just happens to be the topic at the moment, but when the fake outrage goes away and all the smoke clears, I’ll still be here tellin u that u ain’t [expletive].”

Durant’s blunt responses quickly spread across social media as James’ stunning move to Philadelphia continued dominating the NBA conversation.

LeBron James Revealed Why He Chose the 76ers

James addressed his decision a day earlier in a lengthy statement on X, explaining that his move to Philadelphia had nothing to do with chasing another payday.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James wrote.

The four-time NBA champion said stepping away from basketball helped him realize he still had unfinished business.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” James wrote. “I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

James then made clear what ultimately drove his decision.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

That pursuit, James said, led him to Philadelphia.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

Championship Is the Only Goal

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James’ explanation echoed what ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania previously reported—that the 41-year-old prioritized joining the team he believed offered the best opportunity to win another NBA championship instead of maximizing his earnings.

The veteran minimum contract also allowed Philadelphia to preserve much of the roster it assembled around James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. The Sixers further bolstered their championship aspirations by adding Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade while retaining prized rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Philadelphia still must make one additional roster move to comply with the NBA’s first-apron hard cap. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks has reported the Sixers will likely need to waive either Jabari Walker or Dalen Terry—or complete a minor trade—to finalize James’ contract.

Durant’s defense of James underscored the respect the two future Hall of Famers have developed over nearly two decades. While some fans questioned why James accepted the veteran minimum after leaving the Lakers, the four-time MVP made his motivation unmistakable.

For James, the decision wasn’t about money. It was about giving himself one final opportunity to bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia.