76ers’ LeBron James Gets Telling Retirement Message From Knicks Star

LeBron James chose Philadelphia for what could be the final chapter of his NBA career.

One of the players standing in his way on opening night is already acknowledging that reality.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby offered a telling assessment of James ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener on Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden, where James and Jaylen Brown are scheduled to make their regular-season debuts with their new team.

“I mean, anytime you get to play against a player like LeBron, it’s an honor, especially because he might retire pretty soon,” Anunoby told Bleacher Report. “So, it’ll be pretty cool.”

The comment gets directly to what makes James’ arrival in Philadelphia so fascinating.

At 41, James isn’t simply another marquee offseason addition. The 76ers have assembled a roster around him, Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe with an obvious mandate: contend for a championship while James can still play at this level.

And their first measuring stick will be the reigning champions.

OG Anunoby Sees Major Challenge in New-Look 76ers

Anunoby made clear his respect extends beyond James.

“They’re a great team with a lot of great players,” Anunoby said. “They’ve added a lot of guys this summer.”

The Knicks forward also singled out 76ers coach Nick Nurse, who coached him for six seasons in Toronto.

“They’re very well coached, Nick Nurse,” Anunoby said. “So I think it’ll be a really fun opening night.”

For Philadelphia, that’s an early endorsement of just how dramatically its standing changed this summer.

The Sixers added James and Brown to a core already featuring Embiid, Maxey and Edgecombe, creating one of the NBA’s most imposing starting groups. The expectation is no longer merely getting Embiid healthy for another playoff run. Philadelphia has pushed itself firmly into the championship conversation.

James could see plenty of Anunoby in his Sixers debut, too. The 6-foot-7 forward is precisely the type of strong, versatile defender New York can deploy against him.

LeBron James Nearly Ended Up on Other Side

There is also a fascinating what-if hanging over opening night.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, revealed on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman that the Knicks would have been James’ destination had they not ended their 53-year championship drought last season.

“If the Knicks hadn’t won, there would be no board,” Paul said. “He’d be going to the Knicks.”

Instead, New York won — with Anunoby providing one of the defining moments of its championship run.

His game-winning tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining in Game 4 of the NBA Finals completed the Knicks’ comeback from 29 points down against San Antonio and put New York ahead 3-1 in the series. The Knicks went on to win the championship, effectively removing themselves from James’ free-agency equation.

Philadelphia ultimately became his destination, with Paul later explaining how the 76ers landed James and how the move reshaped the Eastern Conference.

That gives opening night an unusual twist.

James will watch Anunoby and the Knicks receive their championship rings before beginning his own pursuit of another one.

And Anunoby’s retirement comment underscores Philadelphia’s urgency.

Nobody knows how much longer James will play.

The Sixers built this team to make whatever time remains count.