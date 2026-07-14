76ers Get Good News as LeBron James Decision Time Nears

The Philadelphia 76ers’ pursuit of LeBron James appears to be gaining momentum as the four-time NBA MVP nears one of the most consequential decisions of his career.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday on NBA Today that James has gathered all the information he needs from interested teams and has entered what Charania described as “decision time.”

“My understanding is right now as we speak, LeBron James has the information that’s needed to make a decision,” Charania said. “It’s decision time right now for LeBron James.”

Perhaps more importantly for Philadelphia, Charania’s latest update suggests the 76ers have climbed into the top tier of contenders.

When Charania first reported that James intended to leave the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons, he identified the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors as the three leading destinations.

On Tuesday, however, Charania said five teams remain involved—Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State and Minnesota—but emphasized “a focus on Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia.”

For the 76ers, it represents another encouraging sign that their offseason pitch has resonated.

Mike Gansey Confirms 76ers’ Pursuit

Charania’s report arrived only a day after 76ers president Mike Gansey publicly acknowledged Philadelphia’s interest in James for the first time.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, Gansey confirmed the organization has been in regular communication with James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, since acquiring Jaylen Brown earlier this offseason.

“We’ve had conversations with Rich, really since the Jaylen trade,” Gansey said. “LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams. But we’d obviously love to have LeBron.”

Gansey’s comments provide the clearest indication yet that James has been part of Philadelphia’s long-term offseason strategy rather than a late free-agency opportunity.

The 76ers reshaped their roster by acquiring Brown to pair with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and rookie V.J. Edgecombe, then deliberately maintained roster flexibility while James weighed his future.

Gansey made clear the organization believes adding James would elevate an already talented roster into an even stronger championship contender.

“If he decides to come here, we’re going to be even better,” Gansey said.

Philadelphia’s Case Continues to Strengthen

Gansey also suggested James’ prolonged free agency reflects the quality of his options rather than uncertainty about his value around the league.

“I think his decision is dragging out because he has a lot of good options and he wants to figure it out,” Gansey told The Athletic. “He would obviously add a lot to our team.”

Philadelphia has assembled several advantages in its recruiting effort.

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously reported that James’ admiration for Maxey represents one of the franchise’s strongest selling points. Rich Paul echoed that sentiment, saying any attraction to the 76ers “starts with Tyrese Maxey.”

Gansey brings another connection.

Before becoming Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, he spent nearly two decades in Cleveland’s front office, including several seasons working alongside James during his second stint with the Cavaliers. The two also competed against one another during their celebrated high school careers in Ohio.

Those relationships have helped Philadelphia present a recruiting pitch built around familiarity, championship aspirations and basketball fit.

Charania added Tuesday that team presidents, owners and general managers have spent recent days delivering their final pitches to James through Paul.

With finances not expected to determine the outcome, James has taken additional time to evaluate each situation based on culture, competitiveness and his opportunity to contend for another championship.

The 76ers appear convinced they offer exactly that.

Whether it is enough remains to be seen.

But Charania’s latest reporting and Gansey’s public comments suggest Philadelphia has moved from hopeful participant to one of the franchises squarely at the center of James’ decision, which could come at any point in the coming days.