76ers Get Encouraging LeBron James Signal From Rival’s Admission

The Philadelphia 76ers remain behind the Golden State Warriors in the betting market for LeBron James, but the latest message from inside Golden State could provide Philadelphia with a potential opening.

ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater said Wednesday on NBA Today that Golden State is pessimistic about its chances of signing James. The Warriors have kept a roster spot open and would welcome the four-time NBA champion, but they do not believe his decision is leaning in their direction.

“They’ve just not thought they’re at the top of the list,” Slater said. “I talked to somebody last night that basically said they’ve given no sign or hint that it’s going to happen.”

Slater noted that Stephen Curry has contacted James directly and Draymond Green recently vacationed with him. Those relationships should give Golden State some insight into James’ thinking.

“I would think that the Warriors would know if it’s leaning one way or the other,” Slater said. “And all of my indications from the Warriors’ side is they believe it is not leaning toward them.”

That does not mean James is leaning toward Philadelphia. But one prominent rival’s declining confidence represents potentially positive news for the 76ers.

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Betting Market Still Favors Warriors Over 76ers

The latest consensus odds, according to The Athletic, listed Golden State at +550 to sign James, with Philadelphia behind the Warriors at +950.

Miami was the favorite at minus-125, followed by Cleveland at +240. Those numbers shifted after the Heat mistakenly published and deleted a YouTube link labeled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference.”

Miami said the link was created as part of its contingency preparations and that its social media staff had no advance knowledge of James’ decision.

Betting odds measure market activity and implied probability. They do not necessarily reflect James’ private preferences or the information available to each organization.

Golden State’s internal pessimism therefore does not automatically move Philadelphia ahead of the Warriors. It does, however, suggest that one of the teams priced above the Sixers has not received a favorable signal despite direct recruiting efforts from two of James’ closest NBA peers.

Philadelphia’s case rests on a reconfigured core featuring Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey. VJ Edgecombe gives the roster another athletic young guard, while James would provide the connective playmaking needed to organize the Sixers’ scorers.

Rich Paul Says Sixers’ Pitch Starts With Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia also possesses an important personal connection through Maxey, who shares an agent with James.

Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports, reecently identified Maxey as the starting point for any Sixers pitch to James on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

“If there is a draw from the Philadelphia 76ers, of course it starts with Tyrese Maxey, absolutely,” Paul said. “Why? Not just because I represent both players. Representation aside, when you look at a guy like Tyrese Maxey, what do you see?”

Paul praised Maxey’s personality, durability and influence within the organization.

“First of all, I’ve never seen a guy play 48 minutes smiling,” Paul said. “If you talk to people around the organization, since he’s now the face of that organization, it’s changed. That’s a positive, for sure.”

Paul cautioned that Maxey would not be the only factor James considers.

“But, again, if that is someone that you’re inquiring about, of course it has to start there,” Paul said. “But that’s not the only thing.”

Sixers president Bob Myers has separately argued that Philadelphia offers James his best opportunity to win a fifth championship. Myers made his case on another episode of the same podcast, providing James’ agent with a direct explanation of the Sixers’ appeal.

Salary should not distinguish the contenders. Paul told Kendrick Perkins that money is not driving the process because the teams pursuing James can offer the same contract—the veteran minimum.

Philadelphia still has no assurance that it is gaining ground. Slater’s reporting only explains how Golden State views its chances.

But free agent pursuits are relative. If one competitor ahead of Philadelphia believes James is leaning elsewhere—and James’ agent sees Maxey as a genuine draw—the Sixers have at least two reasons to remain hopeful.