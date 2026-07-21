76ers Get Blunt LeBron James Update From Rich Paul

The Philadelphia 76ers have made their pitch to LeBron James. Now, like the rest of the NBA, they have little choice but to wait.

Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent, pushed back Tuesday against the growing pressure for the four-time MVP to select his next team, saying the magnitude of the decision outweighs the league’s desire for a quick resolution.

“Just have a little patience with him and us,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Obviously, Pat, it’s his choice. I have a job to do to set the table for him, but it’s his choice.”

The message also applies directly to Philadelphia, which has emerged among the leading contenders for James after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would play elsewhere during his 24th NBA season.

The Sixers’ work, Paul suggested, is already complete.

76ers Have Made Their LeBron James Pitch

Philadelphia’s pursuit has included recruiting efforts from Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and newly acquired Jaylen Brown, according to ESPN.

Maxey’s connection carries additional significance because he is represented by Klutch Sports, the agency Paul founded. The Sixers can also offer James a roster built to contend immediately, with Maxey, Brown, Embiid and second-year guard VJ Edgecombe forming the foundation of their starting lineup.

ESPN’s Shams Charania recently placed Philadelphia among the most serious contenders for James, alongside Cleveland and Miami. Golden State and Minnesota have also remained involved.

Paul has said interested teams do not need to add anything to their presentations. James has received the necessary information, leaving the final decision to him.

That means the Sixers cannot accelerate the process with another phone call or recruiting pitch.

Adam Silver Waiting to Finalize NBA Schedule

The uncertainty has expanded beyond the teams pursuing James.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged that the league wants James to decide soon because its scheduling committee must account for his destination before completing the 2026-27 schedule. Wherever James signs will become one of the league’s most prominent national television attractions.

Paul said he understands the league’s position and has discussed it directly with Silver.

“We understand where the league is at and things of that nature as it pertains to the schedule, but it’s a very conflicting thing because this is a very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it,” Paul said.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds for the Lakers last season. Even at 41, he remains capable of changing the competitive and commercial outlook of whichever franchise he chooses.

Rich Paul Says Decision Is About More Than Basketball

For Philadelphia, the basketball argument is uncomplicated. James would join three established stars and a promising young guard on a team positioned to challenge the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference.

His final calculation is more complex.

“This man had a very important, layered decision to make across business, across family, across basketball,” Paul said.

Paul denied that James is extending the process to manipulate fans or generate attention. He also said he remains unaware of which team James will choose.

“I don’t know,” Paul said. “I wish I did know.”

The Sixers have set their table. Until James reaches his decision, the NBA—and Philadelphia—will have to leave the seat open.