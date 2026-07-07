76ers Get Major LeBron James Update After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Brown may have done more than reshape the Eastern Conference.

It appears to have fundamentally changed LeBron James‘ thinking.

Speaking on Stephen A. Smith’s Straight Shooter, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said Philadelphia has quickly emerged as one of the teams James is seriously considering after previously sitting outside the picture.

“When I talk to teams around the league, when I do my research, the teams that continue to come up are Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia,” Charania said.

“After they got Jaylen, Philadelphia was not in the picture… When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown, I did some research, and I found out within 24 hours that he’s taking their pitch really seriously.”

The comments represent one of the strongest indications yet that the Brown trade has transformed Philadelphia from a fringe possibility into a legitimate player in the LeBron sweepstakes.

Jaylen Brown Trade Changed Everything

The Sixers entered the offseason with much of their payroll already committed to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

That changed dramatically when new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey pulled off one of the NBA’s biggest offseason trades, sending George to the rival Boston Celtics in exchange for Brown.

The move immediately gave Philadelphia another All-NBA-caliber wing entering his prime while also creating a more appealing championship environment for James.

According to Charania, that shift did not go unnoticed.

Unlike earlier in free agency, Philadelphia is now consistently mentioned alongside Cleveland and Miami whenever league executives discuss James’ future.

Rich Paul Previously Highlighted Philadelphia 76ers’ Case

Charania’s reporting echoes comments made by James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul.

On his Game Over with Max Kellerman podcast last week, Paul identified Philadelphia as one of the franchises capable of immediately competing for a championship with James.

“Philadelphia, everything changed,” Paul said.

“How could you not have his attention when you have Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid?”

Paul also emphasized James’ admiration for Maxey and his belief that the four-time MVP would elevate everyone around him.

“He enhances everything there. He unlocks everything there.”

True Free Agency Has Begun for LeBron

Charania also suggested James’ decision remains unusually fluid.

“I think that’s why this is somewhat a true free agency for LeBron James,” he said.

Unlike previous superstar free agencies where preferred destinations had largely been identified beforehand, Charania believes James entered this process without a predetermined landing spot because his contract value and available destinations remain uncertain.

That uncertainty has forced James to remain open-minded as teams continue making their recruiting pitches.

For Philadelphia, timing may have been everything.

The Brown trade happened before James made any decision, allowing the Sixers to dramatically strengthen their championship case at precisely the right moment.

76ers Still Waiting

Whether that ultimately proves enough remains unclear.

Cleveland and Miami continue to be viewed as serious contenders, with the Cavaliers offering a potential homecoming and the Heat already building around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

But according to Charania, Philadelphia has achieved something that seemed unlikely only weeks ago.

The Sixers aren’t simply monitoring LeBron James anymore.

They’re one of the teams he appears to be seriously considering.