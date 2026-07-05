New LeBron James Photo Deals Blow to 76ers’ Pursuit

The Philadelphia 76ers remain one of the teams trying to convince LeBron James to make one final championship run.

But the latest development in the NBA’s biggest free-agency saga appears to strengthen another contender’s position.

Just days after Rich Paul identified Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems as one of Cleveland’s greatest recruiting advantages, James was photographed alongside his longtime friend and former St. Vincent-St. Mary teammate during a gathering in Akron.

The image, first shared by ESPN Cleveland and later reposted by NBA insider Marc Stein, showed James spending time with several former high school teammates, including Weems, as he continues weighing where to play next season.

Standing alone, the photo proves nothing.

James has frequently returned to Akron during past offseasons.

Yet its timing adds another encouraging sign for Cleveland—and another obstacle for Philadelphia—as league insiders increasingly view the Cavaliers as the frontrunners in the LeBron sweepstakes.

Rich Paul Highlighted Brandon Weems as Cleveland’s Edge

The latest sighting came only days after Paul discussed James’ free agency on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

While outlining Cleveland’s recruiting pitch, Paul praised the Cavaliers’ roster, ownership and front office before singling out one person.

“Dan and Grant, which is the Gilberts. Plus Koby (Altman), he was there when LeBron won there,” Paul said. “Big, big, big X factor, let me talk to you about Brandon Weems.”

Paul then explained why Weems’ relationship with James makes him uniquely valuable.

“Brandon Weems is basically LeBron’s brother,” Paul said. “He worked his own way up. Nobody gave him anything. He’s earned to be in the front office of the Cavs. But that is a big feather in the cap for Cleveland because of Brandon Weems.”

The two have known each other since starring together at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before Weems eventually worked his way into Cleveland’s basketball operations department.

Cleveland Continues Building Momentum

The photo also follows reporting from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer that the Cavaliers have become the team many around the league believe is best positioned to sign James.

According to The Stein Line, rival executives increasingly view Cleveland’s combination of championship potential, organizational continuity and hometown ties as giving the Cavaliers an advantage over other contenders, including the 76ers.

That case is strengthened by results on the court.

The Cavaliers reached last season’s Eastern Conference finals before losing to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, giving James an established contender capable of competing for another title immediately.

76ers Still Have a Compelling Pitch

Philadelphia, however, remains firmly in the conversation.

The 76ers dramatically strengthened their recruiting pitch earlier this offseason by acquiring All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, creating one of the league’s most talented star trios.

President of basketball operations Mike Gansey also won a championship alongside James during his time in Cleveland’s front office, while Maxey’s longstanding relationship with Klutch Sports gives Philadelphia additional familiarity.

Those factors prompted ESPN’s Shams Charania to identify the 76ers among the select group of teams actively recruiting James.

Still, the latest photo serves as another reminder that Cleveland’s recruiting effort extends beyond basketball.

Whether it ultimately proves meaningful or simply captures lifelong friends spending time together remains uncertain.

But after Rich Paul publicly described Brandon Weems as Cleveland’s “big, big, big X factor,” the image only reinforces why the Cavaliers continue to gain momentum—leaving the 76ers with an even steeper challenge in one of the NBA’s most closely watched free-agent races.