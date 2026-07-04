Philadelphia 76ers Get Major LeBron James Sweepstakes Update

The Philadelphia 76ers may have cleared one obstacle in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

A bigger one has quickly emerged.

One day after SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the defending champion New York Knicks should not be viewed as a realistic destination for James, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported Friday that the Cleveland Cavaliers have become the team to beat for the four-time MVP.

The report reshapes the race for James by positioning Cleveland—not New York—as Philadelphia’s biggest competition.

Stein and Fischer wrote that rival teams increasingly believe a third stint with the Cavaliers has become the most likely outcome if James leaves the Los Angeles Lakers, citing his recent appearances in Northeast Ohio and growing leaguewide sentiment favoring a homecoming.

The insiders cautioned that James regularly returns to his hometown of Akron during the offseason, making those visits far from conclusive.

Even so, they reported that a homecoming in Cleveland has become “the scenario to beat.”

Cavaliers Offer Proven Formula

Cleveland’s appeal extends beyond nostalgia.

The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference finals last season before falling to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, proving their current core is already capable of competing for an NBA championship.

Led by Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, James Harden and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland can offer James a roster with established chemistry and recent postseason success, along with the opportunity to finish his Hall of Fame career where it began.

That combination has increasingly convinced rival executives that the Cavaliers have moved to the front of the race.

76ers Still Believe They Have a Chance

Despite Cleveland’s momentum, Philadelphia remains firmly in the conversation.

Stein and Fischer reported that the 76ers, along with the Timberwolves, Warriors, Heat and Nuggets, all continue to believe they are receiving legitimate consideration from James and his representatives.

Philadelphia’s recruiting pitch changed dramatically earlier this week.

The acquisition of Jaylen Brown gave the 76ers another All-NBA cornerstone alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while the addition of Anfernee Simons further strengthened the backcourt.

A potential lineup featuring James, Brown, Embiid and Maxey would immediately rank among the NBA’s most talented starting groups and offer James another legitimate championship opportunity.

Familiar Relationships Remain 76ers’ Edge

The 76ers also possess several advantages that few competitors can match.

President of basketball operations Mike Gansey previously worked alongside James during Cleveland’s championship run, while Maxey is represented by Klutch Sports and has developed a close relationship with James over the years.

Those connections have helped strengthen Philadelphia’s recruiting effort as the organization attempts to convince James that the franchise’s championship window is just opening.

While Cleveland can sell continuity and familiarity, the Sixers can counter with an opportunity to lead another newly assembled contender built around elite talent in the Eastern Conference.

LeBron Decision Still Undecided

For all the momentum surrounding Cleveland, James has not announced his plans.

Stein and Fischer emphasized that multiple contenders still believe they remain firmly in the race, underscoring that the four-time MVP continues to weigh several options before deciding where to play next season.

For Philadelphia, the challenge has simply become clearer.

The Knicks may no longer be viewed as a serious threat in the sweepstakes.

But to land one of the greatest players in NBA history, the 76ers may first have to overcome the emotional pull—and proven contender status—of the franchise where James’ legendary career began.