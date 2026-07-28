76ers Prefer 4th-Year NBA Player Over Youngster Who Dropped 50-Point Double-Double, Insider Reveals

The Philadelphia 76ers have another relatively simple way to create the financial flexibility needed to complete their agreement with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

They would rather avoid it.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported late Monday in The Stein Line that Philadelphia could waive forward Jabari Walker, whose $2.6 million salary for the 2026-27 season remains largely non-guaranteed until Jan. 10.

According to Fischer, however, the Sixers would prefer to keep Walker if they can clear the necessary room beneath the first-apron hard cap through another transaction.

That preference adds another layer to Philadelphia’s ongoing effort to put the finishing touches on a roster now headlined by LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers already waived Dalen Terry to create room for James’ league-minimum contract. One more move is needed before Caldwell-Pope can officially sign his reported one-year, $3.9 million deal.

Jabari Walker Earned 76ers’ Trust

Walker’s rise last season helps explain why Philadelphia does not view him as an easy cut.

The former Portland Trail Blazers forward joined the Sixers on a one-year, two-way contract last summer and gradually worked his way into Nick Nurse’s rotation. Philadelphia rewarded that progress in February by converting him to a two-year, $3.31 million standard contract.

Walker appeared in 64 regular-season games, averaging 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest.

His production was modest, but his value came through his versatility, rebounding and willingness to handle low-usage assignments. Walker gave Nurse another physical forward capable of defending across multiple positions and supplying energy without requiring designed touches.

Those qualities become even more useful on a roster built around several high-volume stars.

Walker also remains a relatively inexpensive developmental piece who could earn a larger role in 2026-27. Fischer’s report suggests the organization believes his value extends beyond the convenience of his partially guaranteed contract.

Johni Broome Remains an Intriguing Young Piece

Philadelphia has instead explored trade possibilities involving Johni Broome and the remaining three years of his four-year, $8.6 million rookie contract.

Moving Broome would not be a purely financial decision.

The former Auburn standout remains one of the more intriguing young players on the Sixers’ roster. Selected with the 35th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Broome flashed his upside during his rookie season despite receiving limited opportunities at the NBA level.

His most eye-catching performance came in the G League, where he erupted for 50 points and 17 rebounds for the Delaware Blue Coats in a victory over the College Park Skyhawks.

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Broome later suffered a lateral meniscus tear that interrupted his season, but he returned and continued to show promise during Summer League. He averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across three games in Las Vegas.

That production makes Broome more than a disposable contract.

It also complicates Philadelphia’s search for relief.

Fischer reported that rival teams recognize the Sixers’ urgency and may demand additional draft compensation or another incentive to absorb Broome’s contract. Opposing front offices understand Philadelphia must create room beneath the first apron to finalize Caldwell-Pope’s signing, giving them leverage in negotiations.

The Sixers could waive and stretch Broome if no acceptable trade materializes.

Waiving Walker would be cleaner. Trading or stretching Broome could preserve a player Philadelphia already trusts while sacrificing another young prospect with legitimate upside.

That leaves the Sixers choosing between the easiest cap solution and the one they appear to prefer.