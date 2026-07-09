After the Philadelphia 76ers made a couple of moves in NBA free agency, the team’s President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey struck a deal to land Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey another co-star.

Months after facing Jaylen Brown in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers acquired Brown from the Boston Celtics.

For the past week, many have wondered what Joel Embiid thought about the deal.

Since the big man didn’t publicly react, it’s left up to Gansey to speak on it.

76ers President Reveals Joel Embiid’s Reaction To Jaylen Brown Trade

“He is excited,” Gansey said on 97.5 The Fanatic on Thursday, July 9.

“He is in a really good space right now. First offseason where he is really healthy going into it. He is fired up. I called him right after the trade, and he is excited. It will obviously be a big change, but I think they are welcoming it.”

The Sixers’ President of Basketball Ops went on to reveal that Brown looks forward to getting in the gym with Embiid soon.

By acquiring Brown, Gansey hopes the recent champion brings all of those positive winning habits to the Sixers, who have struggled beyond round one during the entirety of the Embiid-Maxey era.

“He is going to bring some championship habits, attitude, and toughness to us that I know the city of Philly loves. It is like music to my ears talking to him,” Gansey added.

Jaylen Brown’s NBA Run

In Brown, the 76ers are getting one of the league’s top forwards.

At age 24, Brown became an NBA All-Star for the first time during the 2020-2021 NBA season. Although he didn’t make the roster in the following year, Brown was back in the All-Star Game in 2022-2023, and hasn’t missed it since.

Throughout his decade-long run with the Celtics, Brown averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He shot 47.8% from the field and knocked down 35.8% of his threes.

Not only are the Sixers getting a proven regular-season star, but they are getting a proven playoff star, with an NBA Finals MVP under his belt.