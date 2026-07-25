76ers Roster & Starting Lineup Updated Amid Sixers’ Post-LeBron James Moves

The attention of the NBA world has shifted to the Philadelphia 76ers prompting plenty of curiosity about the team’s roster and starting lineup with LeBron James. Philly is already hard at work to build a talented roster around James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

The Sixers are on the verge of making their first move since James’ announcement. Philadelphia’s latest signing comes with great familiarity of James as the star’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

According to NBA TV’s Chris Haynes, the 76ers are expected to sign veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope following the guard agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Memphis Grizzlies are negotiating a buyout and the veteran 3-&-D specialist intends to team back up with LeBron James and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell me,” Haynes noted in a July 25, 2026, message on X.

Let’s take a look at the updated Sixers roster and projected starting lineup alongside King James.

76ers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup With LeBron James in 2026-27

Here’s a look at the key 76ers players on the roster as well as the projected starting lineup. Keep in mind the Sixers roster is likely to look differently with more NBA veterans potentially eager to follow James’ move to Philly.

Sixers Rumors: Does LeBron James Want the 76ers to Trade Joel Embiid?

One of the major questions for the Sixers following the addition of James is what the team will do with Embiid. Despite Embiid’s injury history, it does not appear that the newest 76ers superstar is pushing for the center to be traded.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that Embiid was a major part of the Sixers recruiting James. It appears the NBA legend is eager to play alongside Embiid.

“As far as I know, LeBron’s excited to play with Joel Embiid,” O’Connor remarked on a July 24, episode of “The Kevin O’Connor Show.” “I’ve been told that he contacted Embiid, Maxey, Brown, within the last 24 hours, that these guys knew prior to the announcement.

“They’ve been in communication together. It would seem like quite the betrayal to trade Joel Embiid,” O’Connor added.

“So I do not think a Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis trade is on the table right now. I don’t think so at all. Ultimately, I think with Joel Embiid, the guy is the face of your franchise. Even if Maxey’s the better player at this point, Joel Embiid is still the face of this team.”

What Will Be the 76ers’ Next Move After Signing LeBron James?

The 76ers already have a talented roster with the addition of James but could Philly land even more firepower? Time will tell but the James signing means there are a lot more veterans willing to consider the 76ers.

Even if the Sixers roster looks similar to the current construction, the team has enough talent to contend in the Eastern Conference.