76ers Roster & Starting Lineup With LeBron James Joining Sixers in 2026-27

LeBron James has finally made his decision, but what will the Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and roster look like with the team’s newest superstar? What we know is that the Sixers will look a lot different with James starring alongside Jaylen Brown.

Throw in Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid (pending health) and fans are looking at a potential NBA title contender in Philly.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James noted in a series of July 24, messages on X.

“Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”

Let’s take a look at the new 76ers roster and projected starting lineup with James.

76ers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup With LeBron James

Here’s an early look at the Sixers projected depth chart following James heading to Philly.

LeBron James Could Attract More Veteran Stars to Join 76ers

The Sixers roster is far from a finished product thanks to the addition of James. Philadelphia has suddenly become one of the most attractive NBA destinations with the acquisition of Brown and James.

What players could join James with the 76ers? Time will tell, but there are still plenty of veteran free agents looking for a new home.

“LeBron made the right choice of the East options,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor noted in a July 24, message on X. “The Cavaliers stink, and the Heat are a clunky fit with no shooting.

“The Sixers have top-end talent with Jaylen Brown joining Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid plus upside young players like VJ Edgecombe and Labaron Philon. Embiid’s health is obviously a concern but they don’t need Prime Embiid to contend and the roster is certainly far better than what Cleveland and Miami could offer.”

LeBron James Believes the 76ers Have Better Chance to Win NBA Championship Over Warriors, Cavaliers & Heat

James appears to be going all-in on a final push to win his fifth NBA championship. The superstar believes the 76ers give him the best chance to win another title over teams like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“And so LeBron James made a decision today that he believes the Sixers are best positioned to go out there and win a championship,” Charania said on a July 24, episode of “First Take.”

“And so when he made it clear that this was not going to be a financial decision, he was able to go into it with a minimum contract, no matter where he ended up, he got the ability to pick where he felt he would have the best chance to win a championship. And he put his money where his mouth is.”