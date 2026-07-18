76ers Slipped in Latest LeBron James Next Team Odds After Insider Report

The Philadelphia 76ers remain in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

Their position in the latest betting market, however, has weakened as James moves closer to making his long-awaited decision.

Updated odds from Underdog Fantasy give the Sixers a 13% implied probability of signing the four-time NBA champion. That places Philadelphia behind the Miami Heat at 35%, Cleveland Cavaliers at 29% and Golden State Warriors at 17%.

Golden State’s move ahead of Philadelphia is notable because the Warriors do not appear to have gained momentum strictly because of basketball.

Their advantage may be geographic.

With James weighing the impact of his next move on his family, Golden State can offer something the Sixers cannot: proximity to the Los Angeles home where his wife, Savannah, and their children have spent the past eight years.

That family consideration may help explain why the Warriors have passed Philadelphia in the latest odds, even as ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported that an Eastern Conference team appears to hold the edge.

McMenamin Says LeBron James Is Nearing Decision

Appearing on SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest in New York, McMenamin reported Friday that James is “truly getting much closer to a decision.”

The ESPN insider said conversations around the league over the previous 24 hours increasingly pointed toward James joining an Eastern Conference contender.

“I’ve not been told that any of those teams are eliminated,” McMenamin said. “But in the conversations I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

McMenamin later identified Miami and Cleveland as the two teams carrying the most momentum.

Philadelphia was not among the frontrunners he mentioned.

The Sixers also were not eliminated.

That distinction keeps Philadelphia alive, but the updated odds suggest its path has narrowed as James enters the final stage of his process.

Warriors’ Family Advantage Hurts 76ers

The 76ers can make a compelling basketball pitch built around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Jaylen Brown.

What they cannot offer is the convenience of remaining on the West Coast.

James recently acknowledged that his family will play a major role in determining where he finishes his career. His youngest daughter, Zhuri, appears to be carrying particular influence.

Speaking during CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan event with Rich Kleiman, James said he spoke privately with Zhuri before his planned departure from the Los Angeles Lakers became public.

“So, the family portion is a big thing, too,” James said.

James also indicated that Zhuri was “pulling the weight a lot” as the family discussed his future.

Golden State is Closer to L.A. Than Philadelphia

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears later connected those comments to Golden State’s candidacy, arguing that the Warriors’ proximity to Southern California could prevent them from fading from the race.

“I haven’t given up on the Warriors because of the family aspect,” Spears said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs. “I think today that part got reinforced by what he said to Rich Kleiman.”

Spears pointed to Chris Paul’s lone season with Golden State as an example. Paul regularly traveled between the Bay Area and Southern California to spend time with his family, a setup James could potentially replicate.

Philadelphia cannot match that logistical advantage.

A move to the Sixers would require James to play across the country from his family or force them to relocate after establishing their lives in Los Angeles.

That does not mean geography will decide the race. But with James openly emphasizing his family’s input, it offers a plausible explanation for why Golden State has moved ahead of Philadelphia in the betting market.

76ers Still Offer Championship-Caliber Core

Philadelphia’s strongest argument remains its roster.

The Sixers entered the James sweepstakes after acquiring Brown from the Boston Celtics, adding a five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP to a core already featuring Embiid and Maxey.

Maxey, Embiid and Brown have also participated in the recruitment of James, giving Philadelphia three established stars capable of making a direct player-to-player pitch.

The Sixers can additionally point to VJ Edgecombe, who is entering his second season after an impressive rookie campaign, and offseason addition Anfernee Simons.

James would not need to carry the roster every night. Philadelphia could surround him with scoring, playmaking and high-level defensive talent while giving him another legitimate opportunity to pursue a fifth championship.

The problem is that Miami and Cleveland appear to have stronger momentum, while Golden State holds a family-related advantage that has become increasingly relevant.

Philadelphia Faces Final Recruiting Push

McMenamin said James could announce his decision as early as Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

That leaves the Sixers with little time to change the direction of the race.

Philadelphia remains a legitimate contender because of the championship-caliber roster it has assembled. But the latest odds suggest the Sixers are now chasing three teams for different reasons.

Miami and Cleveland appear to lead the basketball conversation.

Golden State remains dangerous because it offers James the chance to play alongside Stephen Curry without moving far from his family.

For Philadelphia, overcoming both factors may require one final and convincing recruiting push before James makes his decision.