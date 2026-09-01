76ers Add 7-Foot-6 Center, Son of Top Executive for Training Camp

The Philadelphia 76ers are filling out their training camp roster with one of basketball’s most recognizable big men, the son of a top Philadelphia executive and a returning member of their developmental system.

Philadelphia announced the signings of Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas on Exhibit 10 contracts. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported all three will join the Sixers for training camp.

None is guaranteed a regular-season roster spot. That is the point.

Exhibit 10 contracts give Philadelphia a low-risk way to evaluate all three while preserving the option to convert a deal to a two-way contract or funnel a waived player to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Each arrives with a different case to make.

Jameer Nelson Jr. Gets Chance in Father’s Organization

Getty Jameer Nelson Jr. of the TCU Horned Frogs handles the ball during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on February 20, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas.

Nelson’s signing will naturally attract the most attention locally.

His father, former Saint Joseph’s star Jameer Nelson, is a senior member of the Sixers’ basketball front office after rising through the organization and previously running the Blue Coats.

Nelson Jr., however, has built some momentum of his own.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 11 games for the Stockton Kings last season, shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range.

That production gives the younger Nelson something more substantial than a familiar last name entering camp.

He will still have to earn everything.

Tacko Fall Takes Another Shot at NBA Return With 76ers

Getty Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics dunks against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at TD Garden on January 08, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fall brings the most obvious physical intrigue.

The 7-foot-6 center has played 37 NBA games with Boston and Cleveland, but his most recent résumé includes productive stops overseas.

Fall played 18 games for the New Zealand Breakers during the 2024-25 NBL season, averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 73.5% from the field. He became the tallest player in league history and flashed his upside with a 28-point, nine-rebound, four-block performance against Perth.

He later returned to China to finish the season with the Nanjing Monkey Kings.

At 30, Fall is no longer an unknown developmental project. The Sixers know exactly what they are evaluating: extraordinary size, rim protection and finishing ability around the basket.

For an Exhibit 10 contract, that is an intriguing enough combination to bring to camp.

Saint Thomas Already Knows the Blue Coats

Getty Saint Thomas of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots against Cam Carter of the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Thomas may be the least familiar name to casual fans, but he has the strongest recent connection to the organization.

The 6-foot-7 wing spent last season with Delaware and appeared in 47 games, totaling 508 points, 218 rebounds and 156 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

That works out to roughly 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

For Thomas, this is less an introduction than an opportunity to prove that a year in Philadelphia’s developmental program has prepared him for something more.

For the Sixers, that is what all three deals represent.

Fall offers size. Nelson offers backcourt scoring. Thomas offers familiarity and positional versatility.

Training camp will decide whether any of them becomes more than an intriguing September addition.