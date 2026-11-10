76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Singles Out Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving in Enthusiastic Post

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ Tyrese Maxey took a moment to appreciate what Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg are doing in Dallas. The guard shared an enthusiastic reaction on X, giving the Mavericks’ pairing a public endorsement. His message was brief, but there was little room to misinterpret his excitement.

“I enjoy watching KY & COOP HOOPS MAN!” Maxey wrote.

It was the kind of reaction fans post while watching players they enjoy. Coming from another NBA guard, though, the compliment carries a different perspective. Maxey understands how difficult it is to create offense against the defenders Irving and Flagg face.

Tyrese Maxey Shows Appreciation for Mavericks Pairing

The appeal of the combination is easy to understand. Irving brings the experience of navigating NBA defenses, while Flagg represents a younger player’s opportunity to develop alongside an established guard. Watching those different stages of a career intersect gives Dallas a compelling basketball story.

For Flagg, sharing possessions with Irving presents a valuable learning environment. There are decisions to observe beyond whether a shot goes in: when to attack, when to move the ball and when to let a possession develop. Those details can be useful parts of playing beside an experienced teammate.

Their partnership also gives viewers something to evaluate beyond individual scoring totals. A productive possession might begin with one player drawing attention and end with another recognizing the opening. The interesting question is how consistently Dallas can turn those decisions into advantages.

Maxey did not explain which parts of their games prompted his post. His message should be read as appreciation rather than a detailed scouting report. Still, it shows that Dallas’ pairing has caught his attention during the young season.

Kyrie Irving Has Emphasized Mavericks’ Locker Room Focus

Irving recently offered another view of what Dallas is building. Speaking with reporter Noah Weber about the Mavericks’ 7-4 start, he said he had addressed trade rumors directly with his teammates. His message was to prevent outside speculation from interfering with their work together.

That provides context for a partnership drawing praise from elsewhere in the league. Dallas has games to win while giving its players room to build familiarity. Protecting that process from distractions is part of the responsibility Irving described.

Maxey’s reaction captures the enjoyable side of that process. NBA players spend plenty of time preparing to compete against one another, but they can also appreciate what makes an opponent entertaining. On this occasion, Irving and Flagg earned a shoutout from Philadelphia’s guard.