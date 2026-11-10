Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Addresses Trade Rumors With Firm Locker Room Warning

The Dallas Mavericks have opened 7-4, and Kyrie Irving believes part of that success comes from protecting the locker room. Trade speculation surrounding the veteran guard has become part of the conversation outside the team. Inside it, Irving said he addressed the subject himself.

Speaking with reporter Noah Weber, Irving explained how Dallas has handled preseason expectations and outside distractions. His answer offered a look at the message he delivered directly to his teammates. He wanted their attention on the team they have rather than speculation about what might happen next.

Kyrie Irving Addresses Trade Rumors With Mavericks Teammates

“I think we’re smart about our motivation and what motivates us in the locker room. I think we heard a lot of the noise before the season and some of the predictions…I let the team know out of my own mouth that these trade rumors, anything that’s going on with me, do not let this infiltrate our locker room. Don’t let this get in the way of what we have building here,” Irving said.

That is a useful distinction in a league where trade discussions can follow a player through an entire season. Irving acknowledged the conversation rather than leaving teammates to interpret it themselves. His comments focused on keeping that conversation from interfering with their work together.

The statement also should not be mistaken for a guarantee about his future. Irving was describing his approach to the locker room, not announcing a front-office decision. What he made clear was that he wants Dallas focused on its current opportunity. That’s excellent leadership in the minds of many sharp basketball purists.

Mavericks’ Strong Start Comes With Internal Accountability

“We should not let any external distractions or any external voices that don’t support us unconditionally or want to see us do well to infiltrate our locker room, so I think that’s one of the contributing factors, I think another one is Dusty’s doing a great job of confronting us when we’re not doing things right or when we’re not living up to our standards…”

The second part of Irving’s answer matters as much as the trade reference. He described a group that wants to limit outside interference while still accepting correction internally. Those ideas can work together when players understand whose feedback should guide their preparation.

A 7-4 start gives Dallas something to build on. It does not eliminate the need to address mistakes, and Irving’s comments suggest he understands that. The Mavericks can appreciate their early results while expecting more from themselves. That balance will matter when the next difficult stretch arrives.

For Irving, the message was straightforward. Trade chatter should not become the defining subject inside Dallas’ locker room. His teammates have games to prepare for and standards to meet, and he wants those responsibilities to remain the priority.