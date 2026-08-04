76ers Star Makes Bold Declaration After LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Moves

VJ Edgecombe did not soften the expectations surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers after their dramatic summer makeover.

“Championship or bust. You know how it is,” Edgecombe told ESPN on Tuesday on NBA Today. “Especially with a team like this. It’s either a championship or ‘They suck.’”

That is the reality Philadelphia created by signing LeBron James and acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. The two decorated veterans will join Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid in a projected starting lineup featuring four All-NBA players and one of the league’s most promising young guards.

Edgecombe acknowledged that assembling big names does not guarantee an easy fit. But he pushed back against the idea that egos could prevent the Sixers from succeeding.

“Proving everyone who says we aren’t going to jell, or anything like that,” Edgecombe said. “But I know I’m playing alongside great players, nobody has egos, we’ve all been in communication, so I’m really happy.”

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76ers Have Only One Basketball for Five Stars

The challenge awaiting coach Nick Nurse can be found in last season’s usage rates, which measure the percentage of team possessions a player finished with a shot, a turnover, or a trip to the free-throw line while on the court.

Brown carried a usage rate of roughly 35% while averaging career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for Boston. Embiid used about 33% of Philadelphia’s possessions when available, averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 38 games.

Maxey posted a usage rate near 29% during his first All-NBA season. He averaged 28.3 points and 6.6 assists while leading the league in minutes per game.

James, even in the smallest offensive role of his career, recorded a 26.2% usage rate while averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Lakers.

Edgecombe had the lowest usage rate of the group at about 20%. Yet the 21-year-old still averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals during an impressive rookie season.

Those percentages cannot simply be added together because the five players worked in different lineups and offensive systems. They nevertheless illustrate the coming adjustment. Somebody must shoot less, handle the ball less or both.

VJ Edgecombe Appears Ready to Sacrifice

Edgecombe is the most obvious candidate to slide down the offensive hierarchy. He could be Philadelphia’s fifth option on many nights after attempting 13.6 shots per game as a rookie.

That does not make him unimportant.

His perimeter defense, explosive transition game and ability to attack a rotating defense could become even more valuable. James’ passing should create open lanes and catch-and-shoot opportunities that Edgecombe rarely received last season.

Brown also must return to the complementary role he occupied beside Jayson Tatum before carrying Boston’s offense last season. Maxey can spend more time working away from the ball, while Embiid may have to select his post-up opportunities instead of serving as the hub of nearly every half-court possession.

James, entering his 24th season, is the natural connector. His willingness to facilitate rather than dominate every possession may determine whether Philadelphia’s collection of talent becomes a functional team.

The Sixers went 45-37 last season before the Knicks swept them in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They responded by replacing Paul George with Brown and convincing James to pursue his fifth championship in Philadelphia.

Edgecombe understands what those moves eliminated.

There are no lowered expectations left—and no acceptable ending short of June.