Analyst Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea to the Sixers

With a star trio in place, the Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to make any big moves this summer. However, that hasn’t stopped the Sixers from being cited in multiple trade proposals.

Paul George‘s difficult debut season with the franchise ensures he’s viewed as a potential trade chip heading into the offseason. In fact, a proposed trade recently suggested that Philadelphia used George’s salary to help facilitate a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Gabe Neitzel of ESPN Milwaukee doesn’t believe the Bucks would entertain a trade package from the Sixers.

“Can we at least make it serious trades only?” Neitzel said. “…Giannis to Philly…Guess what? You’re not getting Giannis on a discount. You’re not gonna get Giannis for your discarded scrap heap Paul George of a contract. Not happening. Mikal Bridges last year went for five first-round picks.”

The Sixers are highly unlikely to chase another star-level talent. Instead, Daryl Morey is expected to re-tool the supporting cast. After all, we still haven’t seen what a healthy version of the current roster looks like. Therefore, it would be wise to stay the course, at least for one more season.

Worst-case scenario, Morey can begin cutting bait at the February trade deadline.

What Was the Trade Proposal in Question

The proposed deal that would send Giannis to Milwaukee came via Tony Jones of The Athletic. The proposed trade looked like this:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Paul George, Jared McCain, 2025 first, 2028 first (via LA Clippers), 2029 pick swap (via LA Clippers), 2030 first

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

“The 2028 first-round pick is unprotected and lands in a year where the Clippers would either no longer have Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, or both be significantly slower,” Jones reasoned. “The same goes for the 2029 pick swap. In all, the Bucks would have to deal with George, but they would get a premium draft asset right away, a premium young talent in McCain and two potential premium future draft assets to go along with Philadelphia’s 2030 unprotected first-round pick. The Bucks aren’t going to find a potential top-five draft pick elsewhere.”

Giannis would be a coup for the Sixers. However, if the Bucks did decide to move on from their superstar, they would certainly want a better trade package than what the Sixers could realistically put together.

Sixers Stars Need to Rebuild Their Value

According to Trysta Krick of 670 The Score, who was speaking on a recent episode of the Liberty Ballers podcast, both George and Joel Embiid need to rebuild their trade value next season.

“I think Bradley Beal is one of them (worst contracts) too, cause you can’t trade him,” Krick said. “You’re not physically allowed to trade him. So he’s up there too. But yeah, I mean you’re talking about guys making supermax money that can’t stay on the floor… now you’re thinking to yourself, man, maybe L.A. [Clippers] did everything that they shoulda done by just letting him walk out the door. And not taking any money back. And you just signed these guys… I think they are the two worst contracts in the NBA right now.”

The Sixers are centered around two injury-prone stars. Embiid and George must prove they can remain healthy for a full season. Otherwise, the Sixers will have a difficult job in trying to rebuild the roster, as they would be selling for pennies on the dollar.