Andre Drummond Bids Emotional Farewell to 76ers After Knicks Deal

Andre Drummond knew his time in Philadelphia had come to an end. Before officially beginning the next chapter of his career with the rival New York Knicks, he made sure to thank the city that gave him one last meaningful stop in his 14-year NBA journey.

Hours after agreeing to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the defending NBA champions, Drummond posted an emotional farewell to the 76ers organization, expressing gratitude for the relationships he built while serving as Joel Embiid’s primary backup over the past two seasons.

Andre Drummond Thanks 76ers Organization

Drummond’s message reflected an appreciation for a franchise where he carved out a valuable role despite injuries limiting Embiid throughout his tenure.

“From day one, you welcomed me and my family with love,” Drummond wrote. “Wearing this jersey was an honor, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to represent this city, this organization, and the fans.”

The veteran center also singled out those inside the organization who helped make Philadelphia feel like home.

“To my teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for making this chapter one I’ll always appreciate.”

His farewell ended on a heartfelt note.

“Philly will always have a special place in my heart. Nothing but love and gratitude as I move into the next chapter.”

For a player who has suited up for seven NBA franchises, Drummond’s words suggested his second stint in Philadelphia carried a deeper significance than many expected.

Reliable Backup Behind Joel Embiid

While much of the attention centered on Embiid’s health over the past two seasons, Drummond quietly gave the 76ers stability whenever his number was called.

Across 103 games, including 48 starts, he averaged 6.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 19.2 minutes per game. His production often mirrored his career strengths—elite rebounding, physical interior play and veteran experience.

When Embiid missed time, Drummond provided coach Nick Nurse with a dependable option capable of protecting the glass and keeping Philadelphia competitive on the boards.

His departure leaves the 76ers searching for additional frontcourt depth behind Embiid.

Knicks Add Veteran Rebounder

The move also reunites Drummond with his hometown.

A Mount Vernon, New York, native who grew up rooting for the Knicks, Drummond returns home after stops with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and 76ers.

His signing comes after New York lost longtime backup center Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in free agency. Ironically, the Knicks also declined to tender a qualifying offer to Ariel Hukporti, who agreed to join Philadelphia earlier this offseason.

Drummond will now back up Karl-Anthony Towns as the Knicks attempt to defend their NBA championship.

Philadelphia 76ers Leave Lasting Impression

Despite changing uniforms, Drummond made it clear his appreciation for Philadelphia remains intact.

He finished his post by addressing Knicks fans, promising to embrace the expectations that come with playing for the defending champions.

“To the Knicks fans, I know what this city expects, and I’m ready to embrace it. I’m coming in with gratitude, hunger, and a mindset to work. Let’s make this chapter special.”

For the 76ers, Drummond’s departure marks the end of a dependable partnership that often went underappreciated. His statistics rarely grabbed headlines, but his rebounding, professionalism and willingness to accept a reserve role helped stabilize Philadelphia’s frontcourt whenever Embiid was unavailable.

As the veteran heads across the Atlantic Division to New York, he leaves Philadelphia with appreciation and a reminder that sometimes the most valuable role players are the ones whose impact becomes most noticeable after they’re gone.