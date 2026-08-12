Ben Simmons Shows New Shooting Touch Ahead Of Potential NBA Return

Ben Simmons, a former Philadelphia 76ers star, is seen in a new video that showed his current shooting touch in the offseason as he works on returning to the NBA.

In a video posted by Courtside Melbourne, Simmons was seen drilling long-range jumpers with his old left-handed jump shot. Simmons has been known to be a non-shooter since entering the NBA in 2017.

The video was taken during Australia national basketball team’s training.

Ben Simmons Working On An NBA Return

Free agent Simmons is actively working toward an NBA return, participating in a player-led Australian national team minicamp in Melbourne with zero physical restrictions. Simmons is said to have traveled to Melbourne at his own expense to participate in the camp.

After sitting out the 2025-2026 NBA season to recover from back issues, the 30-year-old Aussie is reportedly drawing interest from multiple NBA franchises and is open to signing a veteran minimum deal.

Simmons reportedly has a non-guaranteed training camp offer from a Western Conference team, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

According to some of his inner circle and teammates, Simmons has regained his athleticism and is working out well in Melbourne alongside fellow NBA players Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, Jock Landale, Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova, and Xavier Cooks.

Earlier this week, Simmons officially declared his intention to play for the Australian Boomers in international competition, targeting a roster spot for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Simmons has not suited up for Australia at the senior international level, last representing his country at age 17 during the 2013 FIBA Oceania Championships. He previously sat out the 2016, 2020, and 2024 Olympic campaigns.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, which was his last active stretch before sitting out the following season, Simmons averaged just 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game across 51 regular-season appearances split between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Ben Simmons Receives Positive Reviews From Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels

Chicago Bulls’ Josh Giddey and Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels have positive words for Simmons after spending time with him in their Melbourne training camp.

According to Giddey, Simmons went to the camp in game shape and is ready to be a serviceable player for any team, whether that be the Australian national squad or an NBA squad.

“He’s obviously stayed in shape and been working out, but he looked really good today,” Giddey said in an interview with 9News Melbourne’s Trent Kniese. “I think he will be back there and it’s probably where he deserves to be.”

Meanwhile, Daniels thinks Simmons would be a shoo-in to the Australian team if he commits to the national squad.

“It’s up to him, but if he puts his hand up, he’ll be there,” Daniels said.

Simmons has played seven active seasons in the NBA across three different franchises, highlighted by Rookie of the Year and three All-Star selections.

Simmons’ career downturn began during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, specifically in the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in seven games. A famous hesitant pass instead of an open dunk, and the subsequent fallout with the 76ers triggered a massive shift in his career trajectory.