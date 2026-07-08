The Philadelphia 76ers learned that LeBron James won’t be taking any meetings at this time.

Therefore, all pitches for LeBron James in NBA free agency will be made to Rich Paul, who will then relay information back to the superstar forward.

On Wednesday, July 8, the NBA world got a chance to see what the Sixers’ pitch would be if James got in the room with Bob Myers and the rest of the front office.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Bob Myers Makes Strong LeBron James Pitch

“If he was here, I would honestly say that this is your best chance to win,” Myers told James’ agent Rich Paul and Max Kellerman on the Game Over show.

“You have to decide all of the other things that are equally important, because it’s his life. He has to play, and he has to face the scrutiny of his decision. People will say you should’ve done this or should’ve done that, and criticize him for whatever, which is his life. He’s been through all that. What I would just say is, if it’s about winning, let’s talk about this team. You can win here in Philadelphia.”

The Sixers’ playoff track record isn’t strong. While they’ve made it to the postseason plenty of times during the Joel Embiid era, they haven’t made it out of the second round since the early 2000s.

After missing the postseason two years ago, the Sixers returned to the Eastern Conference bracket in 2026 as the No. 7 seed.

While an upset first-round victory over the Boston Celtics was impressive, the Sixers were swept by the New York Knicks in round two.

The pros? The Sixers’ second-round shortcomings forced major changes. The front office changed from Daryl Morey leading the show to the former Cleveland Cavaliers executive Mike Gansey taking over. He is currently working with Bob Myers in building out the roster.

The Sixers turned Paul George into Jaylen Brown, which just might be the biggest blockbuster of the offseason.

As Rich Paul revealed on the previous Game Over episode, the Sixers have done enough to intrigue LeBron. The additional pitch from Myers is just extra toppings.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers are the current favorites to land LeBron James for obvious reasons, the Sixers are far from out of the running. Myers getting in the room with Rich Paul is another layer to the race that could help the Sixers in the long run.