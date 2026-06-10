One small rumor has a group of Dallas Mavericks-focused writers thinking about a hypothetical trade for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Earlier this week, it was tossed out into the NBA rumor mill that Joel Embiid would be a target for the Mavericks if the Sixers were willing to discuss a potential deal involving the big man.

What could the Sixers realistically get for a trade package centered around Embiid?

Bold Joel Embiid Trade Proposal Should Be Easy Rejection For 76ers

In SB Nation’s latest “trade talk” series, the hypothetical deal involved Embiid as the only player going out.

The star center would get packaged with Philadelphia’s 2026 No. 22 overall pick, 2028 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers, and a 2029 top-eight protected first-round pick.

In return, the Sixers would acquire the veteran center Daniel Gafford, the forward PJ Washington, and the guard Klay Thompson.

Would The Sixers Be Wise To Consider This Deal?

Hard no.

Embiid’s injury history is a real concern. The fact that he couldn’t get through another playoff run in 2026 was just another difficult reminder that he’s costing the team a lot of money, yet leaving them uncertain almost nightly.

Still, Embiid is a game-changer when he’s at least somewhat healthy. You saw the difference in the 76ers when he debuted in round one for them in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. They went from gentleman’s sweep candidates to winning the series.

But this deal isn’t just about Embiid. It’s the draft compensation as well. The team has drafted well in the past, and No. 22 could come with a quality rotational piece. The 2028 first-round pick from the Clippers has been viewed as highly valuable for quite some time now. After seeing the Clippers in 2025-2026, the value only climbed.

Joel Embiid Isn’t On The Block

“Joel is ours right now,” Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey said this week on 97.5 The Fanatic.

Sure, the mood can change–especially if Embiid starts to have a chance of heart–but neither party has suggested that a split is coming anytime soon.

And with Embiid’s massive $187.8 million contract extension just beginning this season, the Sixers would almost certainly have to include valuable assets in an Embiid-centric package just to sweeten the deal. At that point, the Sixers are better off just riding it out for the time being.